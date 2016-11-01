Bridgegate jury to deliberate more Wednesday

Story highlights Bridgegate jurors have been deliberating since Monday after hearing more than a month of testimony

(CNN) For a second consecutive day, a federal jury in the politically charged criminal case known as Bridgegate went home without reaching a decision.

The jurors, who heard more than a month of testimony, deliberated the case Monday and Tuesday. They are set to return Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to the courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.

Bridget Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, former Port Authority deputy executive director, are charged with nine criminal counts, including conspiracy and fraud, related to their alleged involvement in the September 2013 lane closures on the Fort Lee, New Jersey, side of the George Washington Bridge.

Federal prosecutors say the traffic-snarling lane closures were a political plot designed to hurt the Fort Lee mayor, who did not support Christie's re-election bid.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni.

