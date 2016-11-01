Story highlights Blunt had a 5% lead over Kander back in August

Trump has a 14-point edge over Clinton in the Show Me State

(CNN) Missouri's Senate race is neck and neck one week out from Election Day, while Donald Trump is expanding his lead over Hillary Clinton in the Show Me State, a new Monmouth University poll has found.

The race between Republican incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt and Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat, is separated by 1 percentage point, with 47% backing Blunt and 46% supporting Kander, well within the poll's margin of error.

Blunt had a 5 percentage point lead over Kander in August, according to Monmouth.

Meanwhile, more than half -- 52% -- of likely Missouri voters support Trump, while Clinton has 38%. Four percent intend to vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson with 2% supporting Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Last month, Trump's lead was 5 points, Monmouth found.

Read More