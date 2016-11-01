Story highlights
- Blunt had a 5% lead over Kander back in August
- Trump has a 14-point edge over Clinton in the Show Me State
(CNN)Missouri's Senate race is neck and neck one week out from Election Day, while Donald Trump is expanding his lead over Hillary Clinton in the Show Me State, a new Monmouth University poll has found.
The race between Republican incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt and Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat, is separated by 1 percentage point, with 47% backing Blunt and 46% supporting Kander, well within the poll's margin of error.
Blunt had a 5 percentage point lead over Kander in August, according to Monmouth.
Meanwhile, more than half -- 52% -- of likely Missouri voters support Trump, while Clinton has 38%. Four percent intend to vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson with 2% supporting Green Party candidate Jill Stein.
Last month, Trump's lead was 5 points, Monmouth found.
"In a trend we have seen in other red states, Republican-leaning voters in Missouri look like they are coming home to support their party's nominee despite any misgivings they may have about him," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.
The poll was conducted from Friday through Monday following the announcement of an FBI investigation into newly discovered emails belonging to Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide. Only 4% of Missouri voters say the latest investigation led them to change their mind about the candidate of their choice.
The vast majority -- 87% -- say the recent inquiry will have no impact on their vote.
The Monmouth University poll included 405 voters likely to vote. It was conducted by telephone from October 28 to 31 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.