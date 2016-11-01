Comey sits with critics at ceremony for late colleague

Story highlights The ceremony came amid a political controversy roiling the department

There was no mention of the current controversies

Washington (CNN) FBI Director James Comey sat in the Justice Department's Great Hall on Tuesday, a few seats away from some of his harshest critics in recent days.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Comey joined past and present senior Justice Department leaders at a memorial ceremony for David Margolis, a beloved former prosecutor whose career spanned some of the toughest periods of the department.

The ceremony came amid a political controversy roiling the department and the FBI over the handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation.

It would be times like this that Margolis, a fierce defender of the Justice Department, would play key roles to help lead efforts to protect the department from political tempests.

Tuesday was the first time Comey was in the same room as some of his critics, including former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Michael Mukasey, and former Deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick, who sat across the aisle far opposite from Comey.

Read More