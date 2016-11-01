Huma Abedin lies low amid email probe

Story highlights Huma Abedin is Clinton's longtime aide

Her estranged husband is Anthony Weiner

(CNN) Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime -- and arguably closest -- aide, has stepped off the campaign trail in the wake of the FBI's announcement last week that it was investigating thousands of emails found on a laptop shared by her and her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.

Abedin, who was a staple by Clinton's side throughout the primaries and flew on almost every flight since the Clinton campaign plane started in September, has not flown with Clinton since Friday.

The longtime aide, who started with Clinton as an intern in the White House in the 1990s, was not seen boarding Clinton's plane on Tuesday as Clinton headed to Florida for a three-event swing. Clinton will overnight in Florida and head to Arizona and Nevada on Wednesday, meaning it is likely Abedin will not travel with Clinton for a fifth day.

Karen Dunn, Abedin's lawyer, said Tuesday night that she had not been contacted by the FBI as part of their probe.

