White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign is looking to change the subject after days of news about a renewed FBI review into emails associated with her private server by launching a concerted attack against Donald Trump's treatment of women.

Clinton's campaign has unloaded on the Republican presidential nominee in a new ad out Tuesday that features a slew of Trump's off-color comments about women's looks, role in the work place and sexuality.

Clinton, who is also campaigning in Florida later Tuesday, will also be introduced by former Miss Universe Alicia Machado at her event in Dade City, Florida, one of three events she's doing in the Sunshine State, a key battleground.

The new Clinton ad -- titled "What He Believes" -- features white lettering on a black background with ominous music mixed with comments Trump has made about women throughout his life. The ad opens with the slate "He really believes this," followed by Trump saying, "Putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing."

The ad also features a clip from the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video, where Trump casually talks about sexual assault.

"Grab 'em by the p----. When you are a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump says in the spot, after the screen says, "He really said this."

The ad ends with this slate: "Anyone who does what he does is unfit to be president."

Trump apologized for the remarks heard on the "Access Hollywood" video, but he also used the incident as an opportunity to attack Clinton's husband.

Clinton's campaign also looked to change the subject Monday, when they turned to the young girl featured in the iconic 1964 "Daisy" ad in order to question Trump's ability to handle nuclear weapons.

The ad -- which features Monique Luiz , the same actress who at age three played "Daisy" in the ad for Lyndon B. Johnson's campaign -- was part of the campaign's closing argument against the Republican Party's presidential nominee. The campaign hopes to cast Trump as too reckless and unhinged to be trusted with the country's nuclear arsenal.

Clinton's campaign has been forced to deal with new questions about her use of email after the FBI announced Friday that they were looking into emails connected to her private server.

Clinton's aides have launched an all out offensive against the FBI, calling Director James Comey's decision to disclose the updated investigation a "blatant double standard." But to move past it they have also looked to change the subject with stepped up attacks on Trump.