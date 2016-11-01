Adelson-backed super PAC attacks Clinton in Spanish-language ads

Story highlights The ads were crafted months ago during the Democratic primary

Trump himself has not yet aired a single Spanish-language ad in the campaign

Washington (CNN) A GOP group funded by heavyweight Republican donors is attacking Hillary Clinton from the left, attempting to open a rift between Latinos and the Democratic nominee via television ads aimed at Spanish-language voters.

Future 45, a pro-Donald Trump super PAC funded by some of the biggest names in Republican politics, is spending $1.5 million in the final week of the campaign amplifying comments made when she stylized herself as more of a hardliner on immigration. The ads were crafted months ago during the Democratic primary -- though they did not run -- and the group now sees an opportunity to repurpose them for a general election audience.

Brian Baker, the group's president and a political aide to one of its lead donors, the Ricketts family, said the PAC would try to paint her as a "political chameleon."

"Hillary Clinton says she's a friend of ours. Is it because she needs our votes? A friend would not say this," one ad says, before featuring old clips of Clinton comments, with Spanish subtitles, stressing her opposition to illegal immigration.

Another spot features similar comments of hers at a 2008 debate: "Listening to the Hillary of yesterday, we can't trust the Hillary of today," the narrator says.

