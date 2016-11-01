Former DNC chair Ed Rendell: Clinton campaign is making a mistake by attacking FBI director

Story highlights "I wouldn't attack him," Rendell said of Comey Tuesday.

"[I]t's gonna be a close election here in Pennsylvania," Rendell said.

(CNN) Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania and former Democratic National Committee chairman, said Tuesday that Hillary Clinton's campaign was making a mistake by attacking FBI director James Comey over how he handled recent developments into the investigation of Clinton's private server.

"I think that's, I wouldn't do that," Rendell said on 1210 WPHT Philadelphia radio . "Again, you know, I'm not running the campaign by any means, but I wouldn't do that. I agree with you."

Earlier in the interview, when the host said he thought that the strategy of attacking Comey was a "mistake," Rendell replied, "I generally do as well."

"Although I will say the more that comes out about this, the stranger it is," he said. "Like the agents had this material or knew about the existence of the material at the beginning of October and didn't tell the director until the end of October. That makes no sense at all. So the more that this comes out, I think the more facts that come out, the better it is for Secretary Clinton but I agree with you, I wouldn't attack him."

Rendell added that Comey should clarify where the investigation stands.

