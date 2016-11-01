FBI investigations into Trump-Russia ties yield little

Story highlights The FBI hasn't proved that WikiLeaks is conspiring with Russian intelligence

Washington (CNN) The FBI has been conducting multiple investigations of alleged connections between Russia and Donald Trump, his presidential campaign or its backers. But none so far have yielded proof of criminal connections between the parties.

US law enforcement and intelligence officials investigating hacks of Democratic Party organizations view Russian spy agencies as trying to sow chaos and confusion in the US elections, but not necessarily trying to help a particular candidate.

The US government has publicly accused senior levels of Russian government of being behind hacks on Democratic groups and the release of sensitive documents online. The accusations including meddling in the 2016 election.

But the government has stopped short of accusing Russia of trying to swing the election in a particular direction, and has also not formally accused Moscow of involvement in a hack of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta or of attempts to hack voter registration databases that have been detected.

The FBI has kept a close lid on any information related to its investigation of Moscow's connection to the Trump campaign. Democrats are crying foul, since the FBI has made public in the campaign's final days that it is reviewing new emails related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state. The additional emails were uncovered in a separate investigation into Anthony Weiner, estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, in connection to a sexting scandal.

