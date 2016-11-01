Trump, Pence pitch Obamacare repeal a week from election

Story highlights Trump and Pence painted the health care law as disastrous to the US economy

The government announced soaring Obamacare premiums last week

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (CNN) Donald Trump ceded the floor Tuesday to his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to make his campaign's case a week out from Election Day for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

The Indiana governor, describing the Affordable Care Act as a "government takeover of health care," pitched the repeal of President Barack Obama's signature health care law as a key reason why voters in this key battleground state should elect Trump president.

But while both Pence and Trump sought to raise the stakes of the election by painting the health care law as disastrous to the US economy and Americans' pocketbooks, neither offered any significant new details to flesh out how their replacement plan will affect Americans' health insurance.

Trump and Pence reissued their calls to eliminate barriers to encourage competition between health insurers across state lines, make it easier for Americans to open health savings accounts and block grant Medicaid funds to the states. And while they vowed an immediate repeal of the law Pence called a "catastrophic failure," the vice presidential candidate vowed a phased rollback of the government subsidies established under Obamacare aimed at lowering health care costs and promised to continue to "protect Americans with pre-existing conditions."

Their push here in the all-important suburbs of Philadelphia comes after the government announced soaring Obamacare premiums last week. The cost of the benchmark plan is set to rise 22% next year, a sticker shock that Trump and Pence hope will work to their advantage.

