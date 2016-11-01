Trump campaign denounces KKK's official newspaper's support

Story highlights The writer says it's not an endorsement, but an expression of support toward Trump

Washington (CNN) The official newspaper of the Ku Klux Klan expressed its support for Republican nominee Donald Trump on the front page of its current issue, a move the Trump campaign quickly denounced.

The front page of "The Crusader" had a banner that said "Make America Great Again" with an article dedicated to a defense of Trump's campaign slogan.

Trump's campaign quickly denounced the support from the newspaper, calling the publication "repulsive."

"Mr. Trump and the campaign denounces hate in any form. This publication is repulsive and their views do not represent the tens of millions of Americans who are uniting behind our campaign," the Trump campaign said in a statement to CNN.

