The $44 million closing arguments begin

Washington (CNN) Brace yourself for the final throes of the months-long $500 million battle on television airwaves.

Donald Trump's campaign said Tuesday it would spend $25 million on advertising during the final week, but he is still scheduled to be outspent by Hillary Clinton thanks to her more-organized and better-funded network of outside groups.

Trump's campaign has so far reserved $17.4 million this week, but announced on Tuesday morning last-minute plans to buy additional airtime in new terrain like Michigan and New Mexico. Allied groups are throwing in another $1.1 million.

Clinton's campaign is spending just shy of $14 million in the final week. Priorities USA Action, the primary super PAC supporting her bid, is putting up another $9.7 million.

All told, after the long and expensive struggle, the closing arguments between will play out as a $44 million bout, according to data from Kantar Media/CMAG, a company that tracks political advertising. Voters in the three largest battleground states will see upwards of $20 million in television ads.

