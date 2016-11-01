Libertarian VP nominee: 'I'm here vouching for Mrs. Clinton'

Story highlights Bill Weld has been a vocal critic of Trump

He split with his running mate over the FBI's decision to investigate a newly discovered batch of emails

Washington (CNN) Libertarian vice presidential nominee Bill Weld defended Hillary Clinton Tuesday night, acknowledging an explicit split with his running mate Gary Johnson.

Weld, in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, said he disagreed with FBI Director James Comey's decision to announce publicly the agency was looking into more Clinton emails just days before the election and defended the Democratic presidential nominee whom he has known for decades.

"I'm here vouching for Mrs. Clinton, and I think it's high time somebody did," Weld said.

Asked about a campaign press release sent in the wake of the FBI announcement that was critical of Clinton, Weld said: "Gary and I have not agreed on a number of substantive issues in this campaign ... I do not agree with that release."

