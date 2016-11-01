(CNN) Panelists erupted in laughter Tuesday evening as CNN's Anderson Cooper playfully rebuked Chief National Correspondent John King over an impromptu demonstration he pulled comparing his cell phone and the cell phone of a neighboring panelist to key swing states in the presidential election.

"If Hillary Clinton loses one of these devices in the next seven days she still wins the election," King explained, speaking on "AC360."

"I am not sure you should be making references to [missing cell phones]," Cooper jokingly interjected, prompting an outburst of laughter from the other panelists.

Cooper was likely referring to emails missing from Hillary Clinton's private server, and discarded cell phones she used during her tenure at the State Department, which were reportedly destroyed with a hammer.

"She can hammer it home," Cooper punned a few moments later, as King pressed on with the analogy.