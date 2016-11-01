Opinion: How evangelical women will vote in 2016

Story highlights Penny Young Nance: Women evangelicals are divided over the election

She says evangelical women will have to find a way to unify once election is over

Penny Young Nance is president and CEO of Concerned Women for America and author of the new book "Feisty and Feminine: A Rallying Cry for Conservative Women." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Left-leaning friends, and especially members of the Washington media elite, are confused by evangelical women's views on Donald Trump. They might be surprised to learn that evangelical women "do" nuance more than they give us credit for.

Over the weekend I had the pleasure of attending the homecoming celebrations for my alma mater, Liberty University. It was a wonderful opportunity to speak with evangelical women from around the nation. Predictably, this year's presidential election was widely discussed, and I walked away with several impressions.

Penny Young Nance

There seem to be three camps among evangelical women at this point in the campaign.

There are those in the camp of respected author Beth Moore, who have had enough and simply refuse to vote for Trump. "I'm one among many women sexually abused, misused, stared down, heckled, talked naughty to. Like we liked it. We didn't. We're tired of it," Moore tweeted this month.

I'm one among many women sexually abused, misused, stared down, heckled, talked naughty to. Like we liked it. We didn't. We're tired of it. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 9, 2016

She also had a word about evangelical leaders still supporting Trump: "Try to absorb how acceptable the disesteem and objectifying of women has been when some Christian leaders don't think it's that big a deal."

Read More