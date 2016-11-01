Opinion: Red-line warning haunts US ties in Asia

Curtis S. Chin is a former U.S. Ambassador to the Manila-based Asian Development Bank. He is a managing director with advisory firm RiverPeak Group, LLC. You can follow him on Twitter @CurtisSChin . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The unintended consequences of an outgoing US presidential administration being perceived as "more bark than bite" are now playing out in Asia.

Duterte's rebalancing of his nation's policies toward China acknowledges this reality.

Duterte's about-turn on relations with the United States follows the Philippine victory at an international tribunal ruling against China over disputed territories in the South China Sea, known locally as the West Philippines Sea.

What does all this have to do with the Syrian conflict taking place some 5,000 miles away?

Duterte's actions should be viewed in the context of two key events from 2012 that arguably are key to a perception that the US pivot to Asia has failed the Philippines.

In August 2012, President Barack Obama was asked at a press conference if he envisioned using the US military in Syria, and his reply was clear. In a now infamous "red line" warning, Obama said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime should neither use nor move chemical or biological weapons, lest the action provoke a US military response.

That red line, however, was crossed when around 1,500 people were killed in Syria in a subsequent chemical weapons attack , widely believed to be linked to Assad's regime. Yet what followed did little for US policy credibility.

After initial, aborted attempts to win congressional approval for military intervention in Syria, the Obama administration blinked. The United States instead brokered a deal with Russia that had Assad agreeing to destroy most of his regime's chemical weapons. That face-saving deal also kept Assad firmly in power.

This followed an earlier 2012 deal mediated by the Obama administration in the South China Sea, with similar consequences to perceptions of US reliability. There, following a showdown between Chinese and Philippines ships over fishing rights in April 2012 at an area known as the Scarborough Shoal, the United States mediated a deal that required both China and the Philippines to remove their maritime forces (although China has since denied such a deal took place).

The Scarborough Shoal encompasses a group of tiny islands, atolls and reefs just 130 miles off the Philippines' main island of Luzon, and well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. But while the Philippines left, China did not. And while the United States moved on, perhaps pleased that its "strategic ambiguity" had meant it didn't have to take a side, the move likely cemented concerns among some Filipinos about its ally's commitment.

Certainly it seems to have had an effect on Duterte, who even as mayor of Davao city had expressed anti-American sentiments. These no doubt stemmed in part from the American colonial legacy in his nation, as well as suspicions over possible US connections to an explosion at a hotel in his city

Regardless, fast forward to today and Duterte seems to be relishing the progress in relations with China, after having made it his first trip outside Southeast Asia, even ahead of Japan, which is the leading source of foreign investment into the Philippines.

On Friday, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that Chinese vessels had left the Scarborough Shoal, allowing for the return of Philippines fishermen.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Another official, national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon, reportedly noted : "The coast guard of China is there, but their navy is gone. And now, our fishermen are no longer being accosted, no longer being forced out, so we can say things are now friendly."

Of course, it's early days in the Duterte pivot to China. And there is much hope among Filipinos that under their new Philippines leader, a break from past orthodoxy will yield better economic results for their nation without "separating" from the United States.

Yet the US-Philippines relationship, while still strong, is clearly in flux. That should underscore an important lesson for whoever sits in the Oval Office next -- Asia's leaders will be watching. And while words matter, actions do, too.