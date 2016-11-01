Trump's tax trick, explained

Story highlights Edward McCaffery: It appears Trump borrowed money for his casinos, lost the money, then claimed that loss so he could avoid taxes

He notes we don't know if the plan worked, because Trump will not disclose any of his tax returns

Edward J. McCaffery is Robert C. Packard trustee chair in law and a professor of law, economics and political science at the University of Southern California. He is the author of "Fair Not Flat: How to Make the Tax System Better and Simpler." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In early October, a few pages of Donald Trump's state tax returns mysteriously mailed to The New York Times revealed he had claimed a $916 million loss -- well over a billion in today's dollars -- which he could use to avoid taxes for nearly two decades.

wrote in this space that it was wrong to assume the large loss came from Trump's own money. Now we know it did not. The Times found documents from Trump's casino bankruptcy that show Trump's path to tax-free living.

Edward J. McCaffery

The Times article, as with other reporting on the issue, is long and complex: It is after all not easy to avoid paying taxes on a billion dollars of earnings, especially using other people's money. So, for nonexperts, here is a summary of Trump's three-step plan to avoid taxes:

1. Trump borrowed a billion dollars.

2. Trump lost the billion dollars.

Read More