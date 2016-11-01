Opinion: For some, 'I Voted' sticker isn't easy to get

Story highlights Kristen Clarke: High court ruling on Voting Rights Act has harsh repercussions for 2016

Voting rights advocates play "Whac-a-mole" with suppressive state measures, she says

Kristen Clarke is president and executive director of the national Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which leads the Election Protection program and 866-OUR-VOTE hotline for voters. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) While some Americans are already posting selfies online with "I Voted" stickers from early voting, too many more may find it difficult to exercise their rights at the polls November 8. Americans should be on the lookout for violations of voters' rights next week, now that the US Supreme Court has stripped away many of the protections of the Voting Rights Act. Local officials in a number of states have already taken steps that could well discourage or outright suppress voting across the country.

Next week will mark the first presidential election in more than 50 years without the full protections of the Voting Rights Act

Kristen Clarke

In 2013, Chief Justice John Roberts authored an opinion for the Supreme Court in Shelby County, Alabama v. Holder that gutted a core provision of the act. In it, Roberts noted that "things have changed dramatically" across the country and that "(b)latantly discriminatory evasions of federal decrees are rare."

However, Roberts' view of the voting rights landscape does not align with events over the last three years, which make clear that voting discrimination and voter suppression are alive and well. Since that ruling, we have witnessed lawmakers taking action to make voting more difficult. What's worse, their efforts have only intensified in the weeks leading up to the 2016 general election.