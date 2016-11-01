Breaking News

Mosul: Iraqi forces on city's doorstep

By Hamdi Alkhshali, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Angela Dewan and Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 1:09 PM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

Story highlights

  • Iraqi PM vows to "cut head off snake" in ISIS battle
  • Counter-terrorism forces in last populated area before Mosul

Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN)Iraqi forces were on the doorstep of ISIS-held Mosul on Tuesday, encountering snipers, landmines and road-blocking boulders as they edged closer to the key city.

Troops came within hundreds of meters of Mosul on Monday evening and are now the closest they've been since launching an operation two weeks ago to wrest the city from more than two years of ISIS rule.
    An Iraqi soldier guards the Bertilla front on November 1. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes Kurdish and American troops.
    Iraqi forces fire artillery at ISIS targets on the Bertilla front on November 1.
    Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.
    An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
    An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
    Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
    Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
    Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
    Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
    Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara, south of Mosul, on Saturday, October 29.
    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
    An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
    Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
    Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
    Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
    A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
    An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
    Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
    A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
    A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25.
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil, Iraq, on October 25.
    Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
    Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
    An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
    Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
    Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Experts and officials have said that entering Mosul will likely trigger the fiercest fighting seen yet in the offensive and that the battle is expected to be fought street to street or even house to house.
    The plan is to squeeze ISIS fighters from different directions, commanders say. But reports that the militant group has brought thousands of civilians -- mostly women and children -- into Mosul as human shields raises serious concerns that there could be a high number of civilian casualties in the battle.
    Life in a post-ISIS town: Shaving, haircuts and cigarettes
    In striking distance

    Iraqi forces surrounded the ISIS-held village of Gogjali on Mosul's eastern outskirts Tuesday and by late afternoon had taken control of the village, Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi, commander of Iraqi counter-terrorism special forces, told CNN. A commander on the ground said troops are working to clear any explosives ISIS may have left behind in Gogjali.
    The village is the last populated area before eastern Mosul and freeing Gogjali opens the path for forces to enter the larger city.
    Iraqi troops took control of a state TV building on the eastern edge of Mosul and raised the Iraqi flag over it, according to a statement released by Iraq's joint military commands.
    Inside ISIS-held Mosul: Secret film shows desolate scene
    An officer with the country's Counter-Terrorism Force told CNN that progress had been slowed by the large number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and mines planted by ISIS. He was speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk with the media.
    Progress was also slowed by the presence of as many as 20,000 civilians who are still in Gogjali, who are essentially being used as human shields by ISIS, according to Saadi.
    Other officers told CNN that ISIS fighters had blocked the main road between the village and Mosul with boulders and that bulldozers were needed to clear them. The road is also laced with IEDs and mines, they said.
    Battle for Mosul

    CNN correspondents near Gogjali said earlier Tuesday that they could see smoke rising on Mosul's perimeter from oil trenches being set on fire to obscure warplanes from striking ISIS targets and deter troops from entering. Iraqi armored divisions and coalition warplanes have responded by striking ISIS positions inside the village.
    Troops are now in clear striking distance of the city and they appear to have begun an assault on Mosul from outside. Residents of an eastern neighborhood reached by phone said there had been heavy shelling in the area by Iraqi forces, and that they heard outgoing mortars and heavy fire from ISIS machine guns.
    Two heavy impacts shattered windows, they told CNN, and everyone stayed in their homes to take cover. A large generator supplying power to the area was also hit and there was heavy fighting on the main road leading into Mosul from the city of Irbil.
    CNN Map
    Meanwhile, Turkey moved tanks and bulldozers from Ankara to southeastern cities near the Iraqi border, its closest position to Mosul, according to a statement from the Turkish military.
    Turkey's defense minister said they were being used to fight against terror, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

    Prime Minister to ISIS: 'Surrender or die'

    On Monday night, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave the estimated 5,000 ISIS militants holed up in Mosul a chilling warning as troops approached the city's doorstep.
    Iraqi families displaced by the ongoing operation to free Mosul are seen near Qayyarah, south of the city, on Saturday.
    Iraqi families displaced by the ongoing operation to free Mosul are seen near Qayyarah, south of the city, on Saturday.
    "There is no way to escape, either surrender or die," he told a reporter for state-run Iraqiya TV at the Qayyara airbase south of Mosul.
    We will "cut the head (off) the snake," he said.
    Abadi urged Mosul's beleaguered residents, who have suffered under ISIS rule since June 2014, to stay indoors during the battle. He also said they should resist ISIS-propogated rumors and do what they can to prevent ISIS from destroying the city's infrastructure.
    Rare glimpse inside Mosul
    He also noted that for the first time, Iraqi forces would be fighting side by side with Kurdish Peshmerga troops and urged politicians to "leave (their) political differences aside."
    The coalition of around 100,000 people in the Mosul offensive is an extraordinary union of ethnic and religious groups that have long stood on opposing sides in Iraq's history.
    Experience the front lines of the Mosul offensive
    Among them are Kurdish groups, including the Peshmerga, and Shia and Christian paramilitary groups.
    The battle for Mosul is seen as one of the most significant in the fight against ISIS. The city is the terror group's Iraqi stronghold and is considered the jewel of its self-proclaimed caliphate.

    CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Tim Lister reported from Iraq, while Euan McKirdy reported from Hong Kong and Angela Dewan reported from London. CNN's Hande Atay Alam contributed to this report.