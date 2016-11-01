Deadly measles complication is more common than thought, study says

Story highlights Cases of SSPE, a deadly complication from measles, are much higher than scientists thought

Vaccinations can prevent measles, which would prevent SSPE

(CNN) Measles is highly infectious, and new research shows that complications from the infection may be even more deadly than originally thought.

Researchers figured this out by looking at records of people who had a neurological disease called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis , or SSPE, in California between 1998 and 2016. The research was presented at IDWeek, an infectious-disease conference, in October.

SSPE is a neurological complication from measles in which, essentially, the body has an abnormal immune response to the virus.

SSPE is considered 100% fatal for infants who get it. Often, cases will be overlooked because the disorder doesn't show up right away after measles infection. People with the complication might struggle with cognitive and other movement problems long before diagnosis.

The disease had been considered so rare that fewer than 10 cases are reported in the United States each year, but the cases may be under-reported. Looking at California records alone, researchers found 17 cases from 1998 and 2016. The average age of SSPE diagnosis among those cases was 12.