Breaking News

A spray full of strawberries could help the medicine go down

By Meera Senthilingam, CNN

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This compound can ease minor muscle, back, tooth and joint pain and reduce fever. Sold under brand names such as Tylenol, Liquiprin and Panadol, it &lt;a href=&quot;http://cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/31/Supplement_5/S202.full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;works by regulating&lt;/a&gt; the part of your brain that controls your body&#39;s temperature and inhibits the synthesis of prostaglandin in the central nervous system. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/15/health/study-acetaminophen-dulls-joy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A study &lt;/a&gt;has found that it could reduce pleasure as well. &lt;a href=&quot;http://jco.ascopubs.org/content/early/2011/05/06/JCO.2011.34.6346.abstract&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Too much of the drug&lt;/a&gt; can cause rashes, liver failure and even death.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
AcetaminophenThis compound can ease minor muscle, back, tooth and joint pain and reduce fever. Sold under brand names such as Tylenol, Liquiprin and Panadol, it works by regulating the part of your brain that controls your body's temperature and inhibits the synthesis of prostaglandin in the central nervous system. A study has found that it could reduce pleasure as well. Too much of the drug can cause rashes, liver failure and even death.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Aspirin is one of the cheapest and &lt;a href=&quot;http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/123/7/768.extract&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;oldest manufactured painkillers&lt;/a&gt; on the market. German-born scientist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.invent.org/hall_of_fame/184.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Felix Hoffman&lt;/a&gt; is credited with creating and popularizing what was then known as acetylsalicylic acid in 1899 to help ease his dad&#39;s arthritis pain. Today, it is used to ease minor aches and headaches. It works by reducing the substance in the body that causes inflammation and fever. Doctors also tell some adults to &lt;a href=&quot;http://heart.bmj.com/content/85/3/265&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;take an aspirin daily&lt;/a&gt; to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. People with bleeding conditions like ulcers or cardiovascular troubles like asthma are often advised to take another painkiller, as it may make those conditions worse. Some Americans are also &lt;a href=&quot;http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/110/1/e1.full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;allergic to aspirin&lt;/a&gt;. Americans consume more than 15 billion aspirin tablets a year. Here&#39;s a guide to some of the most commonly used pain relief medications:
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
Aspirin Aspirin is one of the cheapest and oldest manufactured painkillers on the market. German-born scientist Felix Hoffman is credited with creating and popularizing what was then known as acetylsalicylic acid in 1899 to help ease his dad's arthritis pain. Today, it is used to ease minor aches and headaches. It works by reducing the substance in the body that causes inflammation and fever. Doctors also tell some adults to take an aspirin daily to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. People with bleeding conditions like ulcers or cardiovascular troubles like asthma are often advised to take another painkiller, as it may make those conditions worse. Some Americans are also allergic to aspirin. Americans consume more than 15 billion aspirin tablets a year. Here's a guide to some of the most commonly used pain relief medications:
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Ibuprofen falls into the class of drugs known as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Sold under brand names including Motrin or Advil, it&#39;s used to treat minor aches and pains and reduce fever. It may be prescribed in stronger doses. It comes in tablet form as well as in chewable tablets, liquid suspensions and concentrated liquid drops. People who take NSAIDs may have a higher heart attack or stroke risk than those who do not, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682159.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Institutes of Health&lt;/a&gt;. The medication can also cause ulcers, bleeding or holes in the stomach and intestine for some people. The risk may be higher if you take NSAIDs for a long time, are older or in poor health, and have three or more alcoholic drinks per day.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
Ibuprofen Ibuprofen falls into the class of drugs known as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Sold under brand names including Motrin or Advil, it's used to treat minor aches and pains and reduce fever. It may be prescribed in stronger doses. It comes in tablet form as well as in chewable tablets, liquid suspensions and concentrated liquid drops. People who take NSAIDs may have a higher heart attack or stroke risk than those who do not, according to the National Institutes of Health. The medication can also cause ulcers, bleeding or holes in the stomach and intestine for some people. The risk may be higher if you take NSAIDs for a long time, are older or in poor health, and have three or more alcoholic drinks per day.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
There&#39;s been a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nap.edu/openbook.php?record_id=9586&amp;page=79&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;growing acceptance&lt;/a&gt; of marijuana as a legitimate &lt;a href=&quot;http://iom.edu/Reports/2003/Marijuana-and-Medicine-Assessing-the-Science-Base.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pain reliever&lt;/a&gt;. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ama-assn.org/ssl3/ecomm/PolicyFinderForm.pl?site=www.ama-assn.org&amp;uri=/resources/html/PolicyFinder/policyfiles/HnE/H-95.952.HTM&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;American Medical Association&lt;/a&gt; supports making marijuana a Schedule I controlled substance in order to promote research into its therapeutic abilities. Doctors in some states may prescribe it to ease chronic pain that comes from arthritis, migraines, Crohn&#39;s disease or other &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.neurology.org/content/68/7/515.abstract&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ongoing pain issues&lt;/a&gt; where other medicines have failed. It works by blocking the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3358713/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pain sensations&lt;/a&gt; felt by peripheral nerves. The cannabinoids in marijuana bind to endocannabinoid receptors throughout the body and can reduce pain (but also give the feeling of being high). Some research shows that it can also slow cancer development and increase appetite. Forty states and the District of Columbia allow some legal uses of marijuana, mostly for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/08/health/gupta-changed-mind-marijuana/&quot;&gt;medicinal purposes&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
MarijuanaThere's been a growing acceptance of marijuana as a legitimate pain reliever. The American Medical Association supports making marijuana a Schedule I controlled substance in order to promote research into its therapeutic abilities. Doctors in some states may prescribe it to ease chronic pain that comes from arthritis, migraines, Crohn's disease or other ongoing pain issues where other medicines have failed. It works by blocking the pain sensations felt by peripheral nerves. The cannabinoids in marijuana bind to endocannabinoid receptors throughout the body and can reduce pain (but also give the feeling of being high). Some research shows that it can also slow cancer development and increase appetite. Forty states and the District of Columbia allow some legal uses of marijuana, mostly for medicinal purposes.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Hydrocodone is available only in combination with other ingredients, with different products prescribed for different uses. Some products are used to relieve moderate to severe pain, while others combat a cough, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a601006.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Institutes of Health&lt;/a&gt;. An opiate (narcotic) analgesic, hydrocodone relieves pain by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to it. It may be habit-forming, and abuse of drugs, including hydrocodone, has become a concern in recent years. In 2014, hydrocodone was&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/22/health/hydrocodone-dea-rules/&quot;&gt; moved from Schedule III to Schedule II&lt;/a&gt;. Now, in order to use these drugs, patients will have to get a written prescription from a doctor -- instead of one submitted orally by phone. And refills are prohibited; patients would have to check in with their doctors to get another prescription.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
HydrocodoneHydrocodone is available only in combination with other ingredients, with different products prescribed for different uses. Some products are used to relieve moderate to severe pain, while others combat a cough, according to the National Institutes of Health. An opiate (narcotic) analgesic, hydrocodone relieves pain by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to it. It may be habit-forming, and abuse of drugs, including hydrocodone, has become a concern in recent years. In 2014, hydrocodone was moved from Schedule III to Schedule II. Now, in order to use these drugs, patients will have to get a written prescription from a doctor -- instead of one submitted orally by phone. And refills are prohibited; patients would have to check in with their doctors to get another prescription.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Fentanyl is a prescription-only pain medication often given to cancer patients. They must be at least 18 years old to take it, or at least 16 for lozenges branded as Actiq, and they should also be taking regular doses of another narcotic pain medication. Patients must also be accustomed to the effects of narcotics. Fentanyl itself is a narcotic and changes the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a605043.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Institutes of Health&lt;/a&gt;. This drug comes in the form of a lozenge, a tablet under the tongue, a film and a buccal (between the gum and cheek) tablet, as well as in injectable form. It is designed for sudden episodes of pain and should not be used more than four times a day. Overdose can cause drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, breathing problems or smaller pupils. The FDA has said there is growing concern about illicit fentanyl use, particularly in conjunction with heroin.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
Fentanyl Fentanyl is a prescription-only pain medication often given to cancer patients. They must be at least 18 years old to take it, or at least 16 for lozenges branded as Actiq, and they should also be taking regular doses of another narcotic pain medication. Patients must also be accustomed to the effects of narcotics. Fentanyl itself is a narcotic and changes the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain, according to the National Institutes of Health. This drug comes in the form of a lozenge, a tablet under the tongue, a film and a buccal (between the gum and cheek) tablet, as well as in injectable form. It is designed for sudden episodes of pain and should not be used more than four times a day. Overdose can cause drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, breathing problems or smaller pupils. The FDA has said there is growing concern about illicit fentanyl use, particularly in conjunction with heroin.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Patients take morphine for moderate to severe pain. It is an opiate (narcotic) analgesic and changes the way the brain and nervous system react to pain. Forms of morphine include &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682133.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tablet&lt;/a&gt; and solution, which are taken every four hours, as needed. Controlled- or extended-release tablets and controlled- or sustained-release capsules are for patients who need around-the-clock pain relief. Morphine can also be found as a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a601161.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;morphine sulfate injection&lt;/a&gt;, as added to an IV fluid that drips through a needle or catheter, or injected into a large muscle. Morphine overdose can cause serious consequences such as breathing problems, loss of consciousness, sleepiness, slow heartbeat, blurred vision, nausea and fainting, according to the National Institutes of Health. Morphine may also be habit-forming.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
MorphinePatients take morphine for moderate to severe pain. It is an opiate (narcotic) analgesic and changes the way the brain and nervous system react to pain. Forms of morphine include tablet and solution, which are taken every four hours, as needed. Controlled- or extended-release tablets and controlled- or sustained-release capsules are for patients who need around-the-clock pain relief. Morphine can also be found as a morphine sulfate injection, as added to an IV fluid that drips through a needle or catheter, or injected into a large muscle. Morphine overdose can cause serious consequences such as breathing problems, loss of consciousness, sleepiness, slow heartbeat, blurred vision, nausea and fainting, according to the National Institutes of Health. Morphine may also be habit-forming.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Propofol, also known as Diprivan, became infamous when pop star Michael Jackson died after overdosing on the drug while using it as a sleep aid. The drug is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/07/02/diprivan.propofol.jackson/index.html&quot;&gt;typically administered&lt;/a&gt; intravenously by medical professionals for anesthetic purposes, such as when a patient is undergoing surgery. It&#39;s not approved to treat sleep disorders, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The drug itself does not provide pain relief but renders a patient unconscious. A patient wakes up almost immediately after an infusion is stopped, experts say. Propofol lowers blood pressure and suppresses breathing, so patients&#39; heart function and breathing need constant monitoring, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/propofol-the-drug-that-killed-michael-jackson-201111073772&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Harvard Health Blog&lt;/a&gt;. Abuse of propofol in medical circles, however, has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://thechart.blogs.cnn.com/2009/07/06/should-diprivan-propofol-be-a-controlled-substance/&quot;&gt;a concern&lt;/a&gt; in recent years.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
PropofolPropofol, also known as Diprivan, became infamous when pop star Michael Jackson died after overdosing on the drug while using it as a sleep aid. The drug is typically administered intravenously by medical professionals for anesthetic purposes, such as when a patient is undergoing surgery. It's not approved to treat sleep disorders, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The drug itself does not provide pain relief but renders a patient unconscious. A patient wakes up almost immediately after an infusion is stopped, experts say. Propofol lowers blood pressure and suppresses breathing, so patients' heart function and breathing need constant monitoring, according to the Harvard Health Blog. Abuse of propofol in medical circles, however, has been a concern in recent years.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
Acetaminophen 0116pain relievers 01pain relievers 02pain relievers 04hydrocodone RESTRICTEDpain reliever 06pain relievers 05pain relievers 07

Story highlights

  • Pill Glide is an spray used to flavor and lubricate pills and tablets
  • A new study has showed that it can improve the pill-taking process for children

(CNN)When you're sick, there's a good chance that taking medication will help you feel better. But for many kids -- and adults -- trying to swallow a pill might only make them feel worse.

Though some pills come in small, smoothly coated forms, others can be large, powdery and oddly shaped. To make things worse, they may need to be taken throughout the day.
    Pediatricians and parents alike have spent years trying to improve this process, to little avail, but a small new study in the journal Pediatrics has shown that a flavored spray, called Pill Glide, may make pill-taking a lot more flavorful -- and maybe even enjoyable.
    "There was a significant decrease in the difficulty of taking medicine with these sprays," said Dr. Catherine Tuleu, a pharmaceuticals researcher at University College London, who conducted the research with colleagues at Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK. "The kids liked to be in charge and to change the flavor."

    Adding some flavor

    Read More
    Pill Glide -- made by FlavorX, which provided the sprays for the trial -- is sprayed into the mouth to lubricate and add flavor to tablets and capsules to make them easier to swallow. It's available in five flavors: strawberry, peach, grape, bubble gum and orange, with strawberry coming through as the favorite in the trial. Its ingredients include artificial flavors and sweeteners.
    To test the spray's effectiveness at making pills more bearable, Tuleu and her team tried it among 25 children ages 6 to 17 who were receiving long-term therapies for HIV or organ transplants and who were transitioning from liquid medication to solids or were known to struggle with swallowing pills.
    Skin patches may help kids&#39; peanut allergies, study says
    Skin patches may improve kids' peanut allergies, study says
    "Traditionally, children are thought to be only able to take liquids," Tuleu said. "(But) in the care system, we have to deal with solid forms."
    Tablets are cheaper, and easier to handle and store than liquid preparations and soluble tablets, so any way to make them more palatable has great appeal.
    Keeping diaries, the study participants used a six-point scale to note the levels of difficulty they experienced when taking their regular tablets for two weeks and then using the Pill Glide sprays for one week. The final analysis was conducted on 10 children who had kept complete diary entries.
    The flavored sprays were found to decrease the level of difficulty by a score of 0.93, almost one full level on the scale used by the team.
    "It really helps the kids take their medication," Tuleu said, stressing the importance of this in terms of the children then adhering to their therapy and ultimately getting better. "It could be a long-term gain, even in adult behavior."
    Preteens need only two rounds of HPV vaccine, CDC says
    HPV vaccine: CDC says preteens need just two doses
    "The swallowing of medicine in the form of pills often poses a real challenge for a good many children, making this study of definite interest," said Dr. Laura Jana, a pediatrician and director of innovation at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, who was not involved in the research. "Something as seemingly simple as improving the taste and ease of swallowing a pill can have a significant impact on the proper and effective use of medicines."
    "It's another thing you can try," added Dr. Robert Scott-Jupp, a consultant pediatrician at Salisbury District Hospital in the UK who sees his patients struggle when taking their meds, especially those with chronic conditions. "A lot of children we see have to take pills because there is no liquid form available," he said. "(The) children don't like it and find it difficult."
    Scott-Jupp admitted that Pill Glide was new to him, but he sees how it could improve an unpleasant experience.
    "The alternative is, you crush it up or disguise it in something, and those are unsatisfactory alternatives," he said.

    What are the alternatives?

    Scott-Jupp gets his patients to practice swallowing using small sweets, eventually working up to bigger ones. Another tactic is to hide pills in yogurt or ice cream. "You hope they don't notice, but they usually do," he said.
    Another approach is behavioral therapy with children, in which therapists try different approaches such as tilting their heads or drinking large glasses of water. Scott-Jupp highlights that resources are not always available to do this with every child, and something as simple as a spray could be more feasible, as long as it's also affordable. Prices start at $6 in the United States.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    The trial was, however, extremely small by scientific standards and needs more insight before widespread recommendations can be made.
    "It's a very small trial, and they worked with children from a specialized clinic," Scott-Jupp said. "How this will be generalized to other areas, I don't know."
    "It's certainly worth noting that this was a preliminary look at the ease (or difficulty level) of pill swallowing that relied on children's subjective report (diary), and with a small number of children," Jana said. "Also important to note that the age range was age 6 to 17 (i.e., not younger children)."
    Tuleu acknowledges these limitations, and in addition to trying Pill Glide among larger groups, she wants to test its benefits in children who are less familiar with taking pills and who start out on solid pills, rather than transitioning from liquids.
    "It would be interesting to try it with more naïve patients," she said. "If swallowing is not the challenge anymore, giving medication could be a lot easier."