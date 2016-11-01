There's this incredibly powerful idea in popular psychology that personality lies along a spectrum of chattiness: extroverts on one side, all drawing their energy from socializing, and then, on the other, introverts, who tap into their power within fortresses of solitude.

As Colgate University psychologist Rebecca Shiner told Science of Us, shyness is a hard trait to form a solid concept around, since there are a bunch of different reasons that people might not want to be sociable.

The roots of what are popularly taken to be introversion and extroversion show up in infancy: positive emotionality, or extroversion, and negative emotionality, or neuroticism. In an email, Shiner explained that positive emotionality, as the name suggests, includes the tendencies to experience positive emotions, to engage in lots of social interactions, to be super energetic, and to be eager about getting into rewarding situations.

As you get older, positive emotionality also expresses itself as assertiveness -- people listen to the loudest person in the room

Negative emotionality disposes you to a range of uncomfortable emotions, from anxiety to irritability to insecurity to vulnerability. Basically, it makes you really good at identifying threats in the environment. (As one researcher told Science Of Us, anxiety is "largely responsible for the survival of the species," since detecting threats helps keeps humans alive.)

People who rate highly on negative emotionality -- neurotics, that is -- are sensitive to threats, making them more easily distracted at work and harder to stay happily married to.

If we may wade into useful, technical jargon, the important thing to recognize, Shiner says, is that positive and negative emotionality are "orthogonal," meaning how you stand on one is unrelated to the other. "You could have people who are highly extroverted and highly neurotic," she says.

"Those are people who experience a lot of emotions, they're more emotionally intense, may have approach-avoidance conflict, they're attracted to awards and worried about threats. You could have people low on extroversion and low on neuroticism, and they tend to be less emotionally intense. I think of the stereotypical engineer -- not worried about a lot of things, and not as sociable."

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

These are biological systems that everybody has, but in varying degrees. Extroversion is the biological system for your sensitivity to rewards; neuroticism is your sensitivity to threats. This is part of why shyness is such a muddy concept: not wanting to hang out with people as much as others could stem from not being attracted to the rewards of socializing or from feeling anxious about the social risks involved. To Shiner, humanity wouldn't have gone very far without both of those systems: You've got go after rewards and avoid dangers if you're going to thrive.

At the same time, traits aren't monolithic: There's evidence that big life events change personality traits, and that dispositional mindfulness -- like being able to describe your experience -- can protect against the most negative effects of neuroticism, like depression. Similarly, a huge portion of who you are are your goals : If you're normally super attracted to social rewards, you'll sculpt the space for solitude if you're cramming for finals, applying to law school, or writing a book proposal.

To see your identity in any single trait -- introvert, extrovert, or neurotic -- is to limit your life.