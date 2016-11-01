This boy used his birthday to raise money for a fallen deputy's family

Story highlights "We have the same name," the boy says

He was hoping to raise $50

(CNN) Every day, when he's riding in the back seat of his parent's car, Brandon Bautista passes by the memorial of the sheriff's deputy that sits by the side of US 69.

"Deputy Brandon Collins. All gave some. Some gave all," the blue and white sign says.

Because they share the same first name, Brandon feels a special connection with the fallen deputy.

"We have the same name," Brandon said. "Brandon Collins and Brandon Bautista."

And so, when his birthday rolled around this year, the Kansas City, Missouri, boy decided that instead of asking for something for himself, he'd do something different -- raise money for Collins' family.

