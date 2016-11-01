Zayn Malik reveals eating disorder battle while in One Direction

Story highlights Zayn Malik admits to sometimes not eating for days while in One Direction

(CNN) Zayn Malik has revealed he battled an eating disorder while he was a member of the boy band, One Direction.

In his autobiography, "Zayn," out Tuesday, the singer writes that he would sometimes go for days without eating.

"Something I've never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder," Malik writes in an excerpt obtained by The Sun . "I'd just go for days -- sometimes two or three days straight -- without eating anything at all. It got quite serious, although at the time I didn't recognize it for what it was."

Malik said that his eating disorder reached its height in November of 2014.

"When I look back at images of myself ... before the final tour, I can see how ill I was,' he wrote. "The workload and the pace of life on the road put together with the pressures and strains of everything going on within the band had badly affected my eating habits."

