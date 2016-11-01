Corey Feldman knows he's freaking us out

Story highlights Feldman gave an unusual performance

He said he has a message to spread

(CNN) Corey Feldman is not going anywhere.

The former child star is back on the radar after a bizarre performance of his song "Go 4 It" on NBC's "Today" back in September.

To say the internet wasn't sure what to make of it is an understatement.

But Feldman would like to remind the world that he's not new to the music game, having recorded a song for the "Dream a Little Dream" soundtrack back in 1989.

