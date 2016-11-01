These celebs won Halloween

Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:50 AM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

(CNN)Let's be honest: You knew Beyoncé was going to shut it down for Halloween.

They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing and she and her family most definitely took it to the next level.
    The superstar dressed as black Barbie with husband Jay Z as Ken, complete with boxes, as daughter Blue Ivy was one of Barbie's friends.

    A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Here are some other celebs who also won the holiday:

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

    The celebrity couple and their son Silas were super adorable, dressed as characters from Timberlake's upcoming film "Trolls," which hits theaters on Friday.

    #2BranchsandaPoppy #MomandDadlife @jessicabiel

    A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

    "When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won't keep his troll wig on..," Timberlake wrote in the caption on one of his photos.

    Heidi Klum

    Fans know her as the Queen of Halloween and Klum did not disappoint this year.
    She "cloned" herself with five other Heidi Klums and it was pretty epic.

    Jidenna

    Singer Jidenna took to heart some fans' assertion that he resembles The Game and dressed up as the rapper.

    Hit the gym today. #Halloween2016

    A photo posted by Jidenna (@jidenna) on

    He nailed it.

    Taylor Swift

    In keeping with giving us all #squadgoals, the singer and her crew were led by Swift as Deadpool as they enjoyed the holiday.

    Kourtney Kardashian and kids

    The reality star and her babies donned Power Rangers outfits for a bit of trick or treating.

    Happy Halloween!! May the power be with you. ⚡️

    A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

    Shonda Rhimes

    Rhimes made the Bey hives' day with her outfit straight out of Beyoncé's "Formation" video.

    "I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it..." #ShondalandHalloween #shondaland (I committed to my costume!)

    A photo posted by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on

    "I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it...," Rhimes wrote in the caption, which fans of Shondaland know is nothing but truth.