These celebs won Halloween

(CNN) Let's be honest: You knew Beyoncé was going to shut it down for Halloween.

They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing and she and her family most definitely took it to the next level.

The superstar dressed as black Barbie with husband Jay Z as Ken, complete with boxes, as daughter Blue Ivy was one of Barbie's friends.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

Here are some other celebs who also won the holiday:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel