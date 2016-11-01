These celebs won Halloween

Story highlights
- Stars did it up big for Halloween
- Heidi Klum "cloned" herself
(CNN)Let's be honest: You knew Beyoncé was going to shut it down for Halloween.
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing and she and her family most definitely took it to the next level.
The superstar dressed as black Barbie with husband Jay Z as Ken, complete with boxes, as daughter Blue Ivy was one of Barbie's friends.
Here are some other celebs who also won the holiday:
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
The celebrity couple and their son Silas were super adorable, dressed as characters from Timberlake's upcoming film "Trolls," which hits theaters on Friday.
"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won't keep his troll wig on..," Timberlake wrote in the caption on one of his photos.
Heidi Klum
Fans know her as the Queen of Halloween and Klum did not disappoint this year.
She "cloned" herself with five other Heidi Klums and it was pretty epic.
Jidenna
Singer Jidenna took to heart some fans' assertion that he resembles The Game and dressed up as the rapper.
He nailed it.
Taylor Swift
In keeping with giving us all #squadgoals, the singer and her crew were led by Swift as Deadpool as they enjoyed the holiday.
Kourtney Kardashian and kids
The reality star and her babies donned Power Rangers outfits for a bit of trick or treating.
Shonda Rhimes
Rhimes made the Bey hives' day with her outfit straight out of Beyoncé's "Formation" video.
"I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it...," Rhimes wrote in the caption, which fans of Shondaland know is nothing but truth.