Big Sean's song was about Naya Rivera

(CNN)Big Sean has put his feelings about Naya Rivera on the record.
Literally.
In "No More Interviews," the rapper has some lyrics that appear to be taking swipes at the "Glee" actress.
The pair called off their engagement in 2014 and there was clearly some bad blood after Rivera tweeted -- and then deleted -- a claim that Big Sean stole a watch from her house, which he denied.
"And the funny thing about it is my ex wanna write a tell-all," Big Sean raps on his new song. "F**ked up thing about it is she ain't even tell all."
Rivera recently released a memoir titled "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up." In the book, she wrote that she found out via a statement on the internet from Big Sean's publicist that he was ending their engagement.
"No More Interviews" also reveals what many fans have long believed: that Big Sean's hot song "I Don't F*** With You" is about his ex.
"I won't tell them all the other parts about you that's plastic / This my last time putting my ex in a song even though the last one went triple platinum," he says on the song.