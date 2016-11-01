Big Sean's song was about Naya Rivera

Story highlights The rapper has released a new song

(CNN) Big Sean has put his feelings about Naya Rivera on the record.

Literally.

In "No More Interviews," the rapper has some lyrics that appear to be taking swipes at the "Glee" actress.

The pair called off their engagement in 2014 and there was clearly some bad blood after Rivera tweeted -- and then deleted -- a claim that Big Sean stole a watch from her house, which he denied.

"And the funny thing about it is my ex wanna write a tell-all," Big Sean raps on his new song. "F**ked up thing about it is she ain't even tell all."

