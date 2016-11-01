'Batman' reunites Adam West, Burt Ward as animated 'Caped Crusaders'

(CNN) Fifty years after first donning tights to play Batman and Robin on TV, Adam West and Burt Ward are back, in a movie titled "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders." It just took the folks at Warner Bros. Animation to make it happen.

The 78-minute animated film is the studio's latest direct-to-DVD release. But it came about in an unexpected way, featuring a pair of actors age 88 and 71, along with the show's original Catwoman, Julie Newmar, also in her 80s.

The original series was produced by 20th Century Fox, premiering two years before DC Comics was brought under the umbrella of what was then known as Warner Communications. But the producers still had to do some fancy footwork, aided by the fact that the same manager represented West, Ward and Newmar.

The "Batman" series -- with its comedic tone, colorful theme song and "Biff! Bam! Pow!" graphics -- is a stark departure from the image of the Dark Knight that has emerged over the last 30 years. In fact, Warner Bros.' last animated DVD, "Batman: The Killing Joke," pitting the character against the Joker, is the first of those productions to carry an "R" rating.

The team at Warner Bros. Animation was nevertheless enthusiastic about having the opportunity to playfully send up the character's past, in a movie that contains all kinds of knowing insider references.

