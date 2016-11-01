South Korea: President's confidante detained

Story highlights Park's friend and informal adviser taken into "emergency detention"

Confidante returned to South Korea to face questioning by prosecutors

Seoul (CNN) The long-time confidante at the heart of calls for South Korea's president to step down was held by authorities after she dramatically returned to the country to face questions from prosecutors Monday.

Prosecutors placed Choi Soon-sil, who has been described as a Rasputin-like character, under "emergency detention" late Monday, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office tells CNN.

Choi is South Korean President Park Geun-hye's friend and an informal adviser whose access to confidential government documents has led to noisy demands for Park's ouster, with thousands taking to the streets last weekend demanding that she step down.

JUST WATCHED South Korean president urged to step down Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH South Korean president urged to step down 04:00

According to South Korean criminal law, an individual can be placed under emergency detention if investigative authorities have reason to believe the individual is a flight risk or could attempt to destroy evidence.

"Choi has denied all of the charges against her, and we're concerned that she may destroy evidence," the prosecutor's office said.

Read More