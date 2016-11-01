Missing Australian hiker found after 2 weeks

Story highlights
Hong Kong (CNN)An Australian hiker who went missing in Malaysia two weeks ago has been found alive, authorities told CNN.
A search and rescue team found Andrew Gaskelk at about 1 p.m. local time Tuesday in Malaysia's Mulu National Park, Fire Chief Law Poh Kiong told CNN.
Kiong, who called Gaskell's rescue a miracle, said the hiker was "quite weak," but was able to eat some tidbits of food.
"I don't think he had taken food for almost 10 days," Law said.
Dr. Jack Wong, the director of Miri Hospital where Gaskell was treated, said he is "quite stable," though he sustained some minor injuries.
Wong expects the Australian to recover in a few days.
Authorities in Tasmania announced that Gaskell, 25, went missing during a hike. Nearly 70 people had been searching for him for about six days.
"The area where he was going hiking does not have had good mobile coverage so his family was expecting to have difficulties contacting him," Gaskell's family told Tasmania Police.