Photos: The New York that never was



Pictured: Rooftop Airport, William Zeckendorf (1945) -- The US had only just seen the back of World War II when realtor William Zeckendorf's ambitious design was mooted in December 1945. You could argue it wasn't the best climate to introduce a plan for a $3-billion elevated airport off Manhattan. The 144-sqaure-block, 200-foot expanse would have stretched from 24th to 71st street along the Hudson River, and would've had the same transport capacity as LaGuardia.



Among its futuristic touches, airplanes would ascend to the runway by elevator, and beneath would be a self-contained city, including factories, commercial spaces and apartments -- as well as docks, railroads and steamship terminals.

Photos: The New York that never was Guggenheim Museum, Frank Gehry (2000) – Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao could have had an East River sibling, with four times the exhibition space as Frank Lloyd Wright's Fifth Avenue landmark.



Photos: The New York that never was National American Indian Memorial, Thomas Hasting and Daniel Chester French (1909) – In an alternative universe, this would have been boat-bound immigrants' first taste of New York, not Lady Liberty. Featuring a 129 feet high figure on a 50-foot plinth, the National American Indian Memorial was at one stage described as "veritably the Eighth Wonder of the World" in a pamphlet at the time.

Photos: The New York that never was National American Indian Memorial, Thomas Hasting and Daniel Chester French (1909) – In an alternative universe, this would have been boat-bound immigrants' first taste of New York, not Lady Liberty. Featuring a 129 feet high figure on a 50-foot plinth, the National American Indian Memorial was at one stage described as "veritably the Eighth Wonder of the World" in a pamphlet at the time.



Photos: The New York that never was New York Tower at Madison Avenue, Daniel Libeskind (2007) – "It's as if nature has come back into the city" was how Daniel Libeskind described his idea for a residential tower grafted onto New York's Credit Suisse headquarters. Nine hundred feet high -- 300 feet taller than the Met Life clock tower -- its living spaces were to have been complimented with an extensive sky garden, with sections open to the elements via cutaways. The spiraling structure sacrificed living space for urban greening and impressed key figures in the city. However when the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007 landed, it hit financier Credit Suisse, and once pictures of the secret design leaked, the embryonic project died an early death when faced with harsh economic realities.

Photos: The New York that never was Dodger Dome, Norman Bel Geddes and R. Buckminster Fuller (1955) – Stadiums with roofs might be commonplace in the US in our day and age, but Geddes and Fuller's radical proposal in the mid '50s would have been a game changer.

Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley enlisted Fuller's skills in geodesic domes to create what would have been a 750 feet wide and 300 feet high fiberglass lid for the baseball team's new hi-tech stadium in Atlantic Yards, downtown Brooklyn. The roof would have retracted, with the whole structure containing channels to maintain air flow. On the ground would have been "a synthetic substance to replace grass on the entire field and (could) be painted any color" -- essentially AstroTurf, 18 years before it was invented.

Dodgers fans don't need to be told that their team eventually ended up in sunnier climbs: O'Malley took the club to Los Angeles, with questions over financing and delays making the Brooklyn project unworkable.



Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley enlisted Fuller's skills in geodesic domes to create what would have been a 750 feet wide and 300 feet high fiberglass lid for the baseball team's new hi-tech stadium in Atlantic Yards, downtown Brooklyn. The roof would have retracted, with the whole structure containing channels to maintain air flow. On the ground would have been "a synthetic substance to replace grass on the entire field and (could) be painted any color" -- essentially AstroTurf, 18 years before it was invented.



Dodgers fans don't need to be told that their team eventually ended up in sunnier climbs: O'Malley took the club to Los Angeles, with questions over financing and delays making the Brooklyn project unworkable. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: The New York that never was Dome over Mahattan, R. Buckminster Fuller (1961) – Fuller's attempt to shield a portion of Manhattan from the elements originated in July 1950 with an idea for a half-mile wide geodesic dome he called "Noah's Ark #2." Fuller thought that among the benefits of these would be the need to clear snow and ice from roadways and regulating extreme temperatures within.



Photos: The New York that never was 425 Park Avenue, Zaha Hadid (2012) – In October 2012 it was announced that Foster + Partners had won a star-studded competition with their design for 425 Park Avenue, New York City. But that commission only tells part of the story. Zaha Hadid's concept for the space never got past the illustration phase, existing in a state Daniel Libeskind describes as "oblivious to time." It's light, open design wasn't dissimilar to Foster + Partner's winning design, though Hadid's comes with her signature curves and extruded forms.

Photos: The New York that never was Flushing Stadium, ShoP (2013) – When Major League Soccer (MLS) commissioned SHoP for a stadium design in Flushing Meadows Park, they can't have realized the furore it would create. The 25,000-seat, $300-million stadium featured a wall-less structure with perforations in the facade, which would shield fans from the elements while offering views of the World's Fair Unisphere, located just to the west.



It was intended as the home of future MLS franchise New York City Football Club, but the design fell afoul of park advocates, who argued it rode roughshod over the area. The press picked up on negativity, but it was the New York Yankees (part owners of the franchise) who really buried the design, when they called for the soccer field to be built near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. That plan was vetoed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, meaning the soccer team is currently playing in the football ground, and Flushing Stadium remains on the drawing board. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: The New York that never was Welfare Island, Victor Gruen (1961) – Previously known as Blackwell's Island, and today known as Roosevelt Island, the 147-acre strip between Manhattan and Queens was once dubbed Welfare Island. Largely unheralded, it contained hospitals, a few tenements and abandoned buildings.



Gruen had other plans: namely a $450-million megaproject involving eight- to 50-story apartment towers with room for 70,000 people. All of this was to be built on a 22-foot platform containing schools, shops and recreational space. Residents would be able to get around via moving sidewalks, but the project came to a halt when concerns were raised about transport links to the rest of New York City. Gruen had factored in ferries and helicopters to move his middle income inhabitants around the city, but that wasn't enough for new mayor John Lindsay, who called for fewer residences and larger green spaces.



In the end authorities approved a different plan including low-profile housing for 16,000 people and none of the social hubs (or pizazz) Gruen envisaged. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: The New York that never was 425 Park Avenue, Zaha Hadid (2012) – In October 2012 it was announced that Foster + Partners had won a star-studded competition with their design for 425 Park Avenue, New York City. But that commission only tells part of the story. Zaha Hadid's concept for the space never got past the illustration phase, existing in a state Daniel Libeskind describes as "oblivious to time." It's light, open design wasn't dissimilar to Foster + Partner's winning design, though Hadid's comes with her signature curves and extruded forms. Hide Caption 9 of 10