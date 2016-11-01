Breaking News

Great escapes: The world's most beautiful contemporary cottages

By Kate Springer, CNN

Updated 9:30 PM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This retreat in South Korea, designed by IROJE Architects &amp;amp; Planners, has an all-glass contemplation room that offers unobstructed views of the mountains, as well as an open-air meditation pavilion on the roof.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Hyunam (A Black Cottage), South KoreaThis retreat in South Korea, designed by IROJE Architects & Planners, has an all-glass contemplation room that offers unobstructed views of the mountains, as well as an open-air meditation pavilion on the roof.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
When planning the design of this upscale cottage, IROJE Architects &amp;amp; Planners wanted to emphasize the harmony between the home and the surrounding landscape.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Hyunam (A Black Cottage), South KoreaWhen planning the design of this upscale cottage, IROJE Architects & Planners wanted to emphasize the harmony between the home and the surrounding landscape.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Uhlik Architekti designed this hideaway in the forests of Central Bohemia, in the Czech Republic. The client requested a place to escape a demanding job in Prague that would have a limited impact on the environment.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Forest Retreat, Czech RepublicUhlik Architekti designed this hideaway in the forests of Central Bohemia, in the Czech Republic. The client requested a place to escape a demanding job in Prague that would have a limited impact on the environment.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Uhlik Architekti used wood from a fallen tree to build the base of the Forest Retreat, which rests atop a nearby boulder in Central Bohemia, in Czech Republic. The 172-square-foot cottage features an entire wall of windows to make it feel as close to nature as possible.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Forest Retreat, Czech RepublicUhlik Architekti used wood from a fallen tree to build the base of the Forest Retreat, which rests atop a nearby boulder in Central Bohemia, in Czech Republic. The 172-square-foot cottage features an entire wall of windows to make it feel as close to nature as possible.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
Gray Organschi Architecture remodeled a dilapidated guesthouse cottage in New Haven, Connecticut, transforming it into a contemporary beauty. The home is surrounded by oak trees, with a view of Long Island Sound.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Cottage, ConnecticutGray Organschi Architecture remodeled a dilapidated guesthouse cottage in New Haven, Connecticut, transforming it into a contemporary beauty. The home is surrounded by oak trees, with a view of Long Island Sound.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
A project by Arkibullan Architects, these cottages were designed for year-round use, featuring timber verandas, an outdoor hot tub and uninterrupted views.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Brekkuskógur Cottages, IcelandA project by Arkibullan Architects, these cottages were designed for year-round use, featuring timber verandas, an outdoor hot tub and uninterrupted views.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Located roughly 90 minutes from Reykjavik in Iceland, the cottages showcase incredible views of the Southern Highlands.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Brekkuskógur Cottages, Iceland Located roughly 90 minutes from Reykjavik in Iceland, the cottages showcase incredible views of the Southern Highlands.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Built using locally sourced materials, the Brekkuskógur Cottages were constructed using birch plywood, larch cladding, concrete and stone.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Brekkuskógur Cottages, IcelandBuilt using locally sourced materials, the Brekkuskógur Cottages were constructed using birch plywood, larch cladding, concrete and stone.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Designed by Garrison Architects as a boarding school guesthouse, Koby Cottage is a modular residence that takes the shape of an &quot;X,&quot; with two modules connected by a glass crossing.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Koby Cottage, MichiganDesigned by Garrison Architects as a boarding school guesthouse, Koby Cottage is a modular residence that takes the shape of an "X," with two modules connected by a glass crossing.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
Tucked away in a lush hillside of Brekkuskógur, Iceland, BHM Vacation Rental Cottages by PK Arkitektar blend into the surrounds, thanks to burnt hardwood paneling and green rooftops that seem to fuse with the landscape.
Photos: How to hide away in style
BHM Vacation Rental Cottages, IcelandTucked away in a lush hillside of Brekkuskógur, Iceland, BHM Vacation Rental Cottages by PK Arkitektar blend into the surrounds, thanks to burnt hardwood paneling and green rooftops that seem to fuse with the landscape.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
A group of 20 cabins near Laugarvatn lake, these award-winning cottages frame photogenic surrounds with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Photos: How to hide away in style
BHM Vacation Rental Cottages, IcelandA group of 20 cabins near Laugarvatn lake, these award-winning cottages frame photogenic surrounds with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
When building Boulder Retreat, Carney Logan Burke Architects decided to embrace an enormous boulder that sits in the middle of the buildable land. Built around the rock, the private residence features interconnected pods across various levels.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Boulder Retreat, WyomingWhen building Boulder Retreat, Carney Logan Burke Architects decided to embrace an enormous boulder that sits in the middle of the buildable land. Built around the rock, the private residence features interconnected pods across various levels.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
To highlight the surrounding landscape, Carney Logan Burke Architects designed a sloping garden outside the home and incorporated several outdoor walkways.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Boulder Retreat, WyomingTo highlight the surrounding landscape, Carney Logan Burke Architects designed a sloping garden outside the home and incorporated several outdoor walkways.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
Hidden away in a 455-acre site in the raw terrain of Nova Scotia, Cliff House by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects looks precarious at first glance. The box-like home perches on a cliff to create the illusion that the home is floating over the sea.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Cliff House, CanadaHidden away in a 455-acre site in the raw terrain of Nova Scotia, Cliff House by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects looks precarious at first glance. The box-like home perches on a cliff to create the illusion that the home is floating over the sea.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects&#39; graceful design includes a south-facing deck, wood and metal interiors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the sea.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Cliff House, CanadaMacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects' graceful design includes a south-facing deck, wood and metal interiors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the sea.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Tucked away in Ontario, Canada, Clear Lake Cottage was built by MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects for a family of five. The year-round getaway captures the warmth of a cozy cottage yet features contemporary design, with clean lines and a sloped roof that was inspired by a circus tent.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Clear Lake Cottage, CanadaTucked away in Ontario, Canada, Clear Lake Cottage was built by MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects for a family of five. The year-round getaway captures the warmth of a cozy cottage yet features contemporary design, with clean lines and a sloped roof that was inspired by a circus tent.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
The architects used creative textures and materials, incorporating Douglas Fir, stained oak, concrete floors, black corrugated metal, and pine tar-painted cedar.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Clear Lake Cottage, CanadaThe architects used creative textures and materials, incorporating Douglas Fir, stained oak, concrete floors, black corrugated metal, and pine tar-painted cedar.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
City Cottage by Verstas Architects might look like it&#39;s in the middle of nowhere, but it&#39;s just outside Helsinki on Lauttasaari Island. The 150-square-foot cottage is an eco-friendly getaway for a family of four, using solar energy and with easy access to the sea.
Photos: How to hide away in style
City Cottage, FinlandCity Cottage by Verstas Architects might look like it's in the middle of nowhere, but it's just outside Helsinki on Lauttasaari Island. The 150-square-foot cottage is an eco-friendly getaway for a family of four, using solar energy and with easy access to the sea.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Superkül architects&#39; Shift Cottage sits on the shore of Georgian Bay in Ontario, Canada. The cottage&#39;s windows overlook a row of conifer trees, and a cedar deck offers ample outdoor living space.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Shift Cottage, CanadaSuperkül architects' Shift Cottage sits on the shore of Georgian Bay in Ontario, Canada. The cottage's windows overlook a row of conifer trees, and a cedar deck offers ample outdoor living space.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Shift Cottage was designed to have minimal impact on the land. The team at Superkül sourced local wood, installed multiple windows for natural ventilation, and protected the natural vegetation during construction.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Shift Cottage, CanadaShift Cottage was designed to have minimal impact on the land. The team at Superkül sourced local wood, installed multiple windows for natural ventilation, and protected the natural vegetation during construction.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
Situated in Charlevoix, in eastern Quebec, Villa Boréale overlooks a wooded area and enjoys easy access to ski slopes. Designed by CARGO Architecture, the villa is set on a secluded slope, overlooking the mountainous landscape.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Villa Boréale, QuebecSituated in Charlevoix, in eastern Quebec, Villa Boréale overlooks a wooded area and enjoys easy access to ski slopes. Designed by CARGO Architecture, the villa is set on a secluded slope, overlooking the mountainous landscape.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
Inspired by Danish design, CARGO Architecture incorporated simple clean lines, matte black steel, and pale tones to highlight the nature textures of the Eastern white cedar and concrete.
Photos: How to hide away in style
Villa Boréale, QuebecInspired by Danish design, CARGO Architecture incorporated simple clean lines, matte black steel, and pale tones to highlight the nature textures of the Eastern white cedar and concrete.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
tiny cottages14tiny cottages13tiny cottages2tiny cottages 18tiny cottages8tiny cottages1tiny cottages 19tiny cottages 20tiny cottages7tiny cottages4tiny cottages3tiny cottages5tiny cottages 15tiny cottages10tiny cottages 23tiny cottages6tiny cottages 21tiny cottages9tiny cottages11tiny cottages 17tiny cottages Borealetiny cottage 22

Story highlights

  • Cottages are getting a modern makeover as more urban dwellers seek respite from the city
  • The designs are often ecologically friendly and emphasize a connection with nature

(CNN)Award-winning architecture probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when hearing the word "cottage."

More likely, it conjures images of quaint countryside dwellings -- rustic abodes in Cape Cod, thatched roofs in England, and modest oceanside retreats in Sweden.
    Architects live in beautiful forest retreat
    Woodland Architecture style_00030821

      JUST WATCHED

      Architects live in beautiful forest retreat

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Architects live in beautiful forest retreat 03:19
    First emerging in medieval England between the 5th and 15th centuries, the word "cottage" refers to a home for cotters, peasants who worked on farms in the countryside.
    The more familiar style of rustic cottage architecture, typically made with heavy stones or wood, emerged in the 18th century.
    But quaint and cozy is no longer the order of the day. As more and more city dwellers look for a refuge to relax and recharge, cottages all over the world are getting sophisticated, environmentally sensitive makeovers.
    Read More
    "Contemporary taste calls for a lighter touch and a stronger connection between nature, the materials, and the architecture itself," says Charles-Bernard Gagnon, principal architect of Quebec City-based Cargo Architecture.
    More than half the world now lives in a city -- but plenty of us are trying to escape to the country. Whether it&#39;s for a weekend retreat or a summer among the pines, the world of design is ready to cater to the most discerning tastes.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: The Bands, Nordland, Norway, by Scarcity and Creativity Studio &amp;amp; Oslo School of Architecture and Design -- &lt;/strong&gt;This cabin is made from Siberian larch wood, and features a sundeck, a sauna, and a space specifically designed for cleaning fish.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    More than half the world now lives in a city -- but plenty of us are trying to escape to the country. Whether it's for a weekend retreat or a summer among the pines, the world of design is ready to cater to the most discerning tastes.

    Pictured: The Bands, Nordland, Norway, by Scarcity and Creativity Studio & Oslo School of Architecture and Design --     This cabin is made from Siberian larch wood, and features a sundeck, a sauna, and a space specifically designed for cleaning fish.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    This cabin appears as an optical illusion -- its mirror exterior reflects the woods around it, creating a type of camouflage.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Invisible Barn, Truckee, California, U.S., by STPMJThis cabin appears as an optical illusion -- its mirror exterior reflects the woods around it, creating a type of camouflage.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    This cabin -- which is used as a place for meditation and prayer -- is an open-air space made to resemble the outline of a traditional home.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    The Viewpoint, Campania, Italy, by SA.UND.SA ArchitettiThis cabin -- which is used as a place for meditation and prayer -- is an open-air space made to resemble the outline of a traditional home.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Architect Peter Becker created this tree-house structure during a six-month hiatus from his city life. The collection of small tree houses is held together by a series of hanging walkways.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    The Baumhauskugel, Witzenhausen, Germany, by Peter BeckerArchitect Peter Becker created this tree-house structure during a six-month hiatus from his city life. The collection of small tree houses is held together by a series of hanging walkways.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    This triangular structure is inspired by camping tents, according to the architect, Qvarsebo. &quot;I wanted to make the basic tent shape visible in my design, but with a sense of recreation,&quot; he says. This cabin features sloped walls for visitors to climb, and is divided into different sections, each for a different activity.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    The Qvarsebo Summerhouse, Dalarna, Sweden, by Leo Qvarsebo Arkitekt MSAThis triangular structure is inspired by camping tents, according to the architect, Qvarsebo. "I wanted to make the basic tent shape visible in my design, but with a sense of recreation," he says. This cabin features sloped walls for visitors to climb, and is divided into different sections, each for a different activity.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    The cabins on this resort are made of angled glass and wood. The vast use of glass allows for increased access to natural light.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Manshausen, Nordland, Norway, by Stinessen ArkitekturThe cabins on this resort are made of angled glass and wood. The vast use of glass allows for increased access to natural light.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    This cabin is a remodeled Serbian chalet, which has been adapted to include contemporary design elements. The base, walls, and roof of the original building are turned to its side, and then reworked to include a solar panel and a natural thermal wheel to make the structure ecologically friendly.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Divčibare Mountain Home, Divčibare, Serbia, by .exe Architecture StudioThis cabin is a remodeled Serbian chalet, which has been adapted to include contemporary design elements. The base, walls, and roof of the original building are turned to its side, and then reworked to include a solar panel and a natural thermal wheel to make the structure ecologically friendly.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Walden&#39;s raft is a hybrid between a raft and a cabin. This mobile vessel is designed to look like a deconstructed version of a pitched roof cabin.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Walden's Raft, Auvergne, France, by Florent Albinet and Elise MorinWalden's raft is a hybrid between a raft and a cabin. This mobile vessel is designed to look like a deconstructed version of a pitched roof cabin.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    This serene residence features a curved tunnel at its entrance, which is made from bent planks of raw larch wood. The tunnel appears like a wooden vortex hidden behind trees.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Portal in the Pines, Hordaland, Norway, by Opa FormThis serene residence features a curved tunnel at its entrance, which is made from bent planks of raw larch wood. The tunnel appears like a wooden vortex hidden behind trees.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    With an exterior built of dark angled planes, this secluded cabin provides natural light through ceiling-to-floor windows and a skylight.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Cabin in the forest (3D Visualization), Poland, by Tomek MichalskiWith an exterior built of dark angled planes, this secluded cabin provides natural light through ceiling-to-floor windows and a skylight.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Inspired by Danish fishing culture, this shelter borrows design elements from traditional buildings where fisherman would store their daily catch. Keeping with the theme, each cabin is named after a different kind of fish.
    Photos: Need to escape? Head here
    Shelters, South Fyn Archipelago, Denmark, by LUMO ArkitekterInspired by Danish fishing culture, this shelter borrows design elements from traditional buildings where fisherman would store their daily catch. Keeping with the theme, each cabin is named after a different kind of fish.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    hinterland 4hinterland 9hinterland 6hinterland 10hinterland 7hinterland 8hinterland 3hinterland 1hinterland 2hinterland 11hinterland 5

    The getaway plan

    Toronto firm Superkül is one of many firms answering the call for off-the-grid hideaways.
    "Cottages are destinations of the heart, and those fortunate enough to own them really let their hair down in these rural properties," says co-owner Meg Graham.
    "Immersion in nature and the larger landscape is critical (for people) to recharge and refresh, to see things in a new light."
    Tucked away on Georgian Bay in Ontario, Superkül's Shift Cottage is an idyllic getaway nestled between dense trees and unique rocks formations.
    Shift Cottage, Canada, by Superkül architects.
    Shift Cottage, Canada, by Superkül architects.
    The owners requested a home that would tread lightly on the land, so Graham and Andre D'Elia built the 2,000-square-foot property on a natural clearing without destroying any vegetation.
    Graham says the cedar cladding exterior will eventually fade to a silvery gray that echoes the colors of the landscape.
    "Architectural expression of cottages is freer, and there is a greater variety and diversity of form," says Graham. "The focus has shifted outward, and people want to watch and feel like part of the change in seasons and skies."
    Related article: Secrets behind the world's great buildings
    The connection to nature continues inside Shift Cottage, where the duo chose pine and oak for the floors, as well as stacked stone for an inviting fireplace.
    "It's a centering process of getting back to the basics, away from the intensity and trappings of urban life," says Graham.

    Location, location, location

    From the materials used in construction to the orientation of windows, contemporary cottages take their cues from their specific location.
    And with large windows, concrete floors and raw finishes, Villa Boreale in Canada's boreal forest is about as close to nature as it gets.
    Villa Boréale, Quebec, Canada, by CARGO Architects.
    Villa Boréale, Quebec, Canada, by CARGO Architects.
    Deep in the woods, the vacation home is just a few hundred feet from a path where deer and black bears wander freely.
    "Nature awakens all the senses," says Gagnon of Cargo Architecture. "The great Canadian boreal forest in particular, in the Charlevoix region, offers a raw experience."
    To protect the surrounds, Gagnon made several sustainable choices, using locally sourced materials, cedar wood siding, recycled steel wall cladding and double insulation.
    The Danish-inspired design emphasizes the landscape surrounding the house, with a large window in the living room that frames the view.
    Meanwhile, residents might spot a moose while sipping an espresso in the morning, thanks to long vertical windows in the kitchen.

    Leave no footprints

    With a greater emphasis on enjoying and protecting nature, some owners are extra careful not to leave a trail of destruction. Forest Retreat, for example, barely even touches the ground.
    Forest Retreat, Czech Republic, by Uhlik Architekti.
    Forest Retreat, Czech Republic, by Uhlik Architekti.
    The 172-square-foot hideaway in Central Bohemia in Czech Republic rests on a giant boulder and two smaller stones, minimizing the impact on the land.
    "We try to understand the surroundings and work with it. The site for Forest Retreat has its own unmistakable atmosphere," explains Petr Uhlík, principal architect of Uhlik Architekti.
    "The retreat feels like a shy and quiet visitor amongst the boulders."
    The future of Danish design
    The future of Danish design

      JUST WATCHED

      The future of Danish design

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The future of Danish design 22:08
    Built for a busy urbanite who wanted to escape the daily grind, Forest Retreat is made of locally sourced wood from fallen trees on the owner's property.
    The far side of the residence is essentially one big window, making it feel as if guests are sleeping in nature.
    "We chose the location and orientation of the retreat by watching the movements of the sun -- where the sun sets, where it rises," says Uhlík.
    "That way, the view from the sleeping space frames the sunrise among the trees."