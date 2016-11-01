(CNN) Award-winning architecture probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when hearing the word "cottage."

More likely, it conjures images of quaint countryside dwellings -- rustic abodes in Cape Cod, thatched roofs in England, and modest oceanside retreats in Sweden.

The more familiar style of rustic cottage architecture, typically made with heavy stones or wood, emerged in the 18th century.

But quaint and cozy is no longer the order of the day. As more and more city dwellers look for a refuge to relax and recharge, cottages all over the world are getting sophisticated, environmentally sensitive makeovers.

"Contemporary taste calls for a lighter touch and a stronger connection between nature, the materials, and the architecture itself," says Charles-Bernard Gagnon, principal architect of Quebec City-based Cargo Architecture

Photos: Need to escape? Head here More than half the world now lives in a city -- but plenty of us are trying to escape to the country. Whether it's for a weekend retreat or a summer among the pines, the world of design is ready to cater to the most discerning tastes.



Pictured: The Bands, Nordland, Norway, by Scarcity and Creativity Studio & Oslo School of Architecture and Design -- This cabin is made from Siberian larch wood, and features a sundeck, a sauna, and a space specifically designed for cleaning fish. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Invisible Barn, Truckee, California, U.S., by STPMJ – This cabin appears as an optical illusion -- its mirror exterior reflects the woods around it, creating a type of camouflage. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here The Viewpoint, Campania, Italy, by SA.UND.SA Architetti – This cabin -- which is used as a place for meditation and prayer -- is an open-air space made to resemble the outline of a traditional home. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here The Baumhauskugel, Witzenhausen, Germany, by Peter Becker – Architect Peter Becker created this tree-house structure during a six-month hiatus from his city life. The collection of small tree houses is held together by a series of hanging walkways. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here The Qvarsebo Summerhouse, Dalarna, Sweden, by Leo Qvarsebo Arkitekt MSA – This triangular structure is inspired by camping tents, according to the architect, Qvarsebo. "I wanted to make the basic tent shape visible in my design, but with a sense of recreation," he says. This cabin features sloped walls for visitors to climb, and is divided into different sections, each for a different activity. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Manshausen, Nordland, Norway, by Stinessen Arkitektur – The cabins on this resort are made of angled glass and wood. The vast use of glass allows for increased access to natural light. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Divčibare Mountain Home, Divčibare, Serbia, by .exe Architecture Studio – This cabin is a remodeled Serbian chalet, which has been adapted to include contemporary design elements. The base, walls, and roof of the original building are turned to its side, and then reworked to include a solar panel and a natural thermal wheel to make the structure ecologically friendly. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Walden's Raft, Auvergne, France, by Florent Albinet and Elise Morin – Walden's raft is a hybrid between a raft and a cabin. This mobile vessel is designed to look like a deconstructed version of a pitched roof cabin. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Portal in the Pines, Hordaland, Norway, by Opa Form – This serene residence features a curved tunnel at its entrance, which is made from bent planks of raw larch wood. The tunnel appears like a wooden vortex hidden behind trees. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Cabin in the forest (3D Visualization), Poland, by Tomek Michalski – With an exterior built of dark angled planes, this secluded cabin provides natural light through ceiling-to-floor windows and a skylight. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Need to escape? Head here Shelters, South Fyn Archipelago, Denmark, by LUMO Arkitekter – Inspired by Danish fishing culture, this shelter borrows design elements from traditional buildings where fisherman would store their daily catch. Keeping with the theme, each cabin is named after a different kind of fish. Hide Caption 11 of 11

The getaway plan

Toronto firm Superkül is one of many firms answering the call for off-the-grid hideaways.

"Cottages are destinations of the heart, and those fortunate enough to own them really let their hair down in these rural properties," says co-owner Meg Graham.

"Immersion in nature and the larger landscape is critical (for people) to recharge and refresh, to see things in a new light."

Tucked away on Georgian Bay in Ontario, Superkül's Shift Cottage is an idyllic getaway nestled between dense trees and unique rocks formations.

Shift Cottage, Canada, by Superkül architects.

The owners requested a home that would tread lightly on the land, so Graham and Andre D'Elia built the 2,000-square-foot property on a natural clearing without destroying any vegetation.

Graham says the cedar cladding exterior will eventually fade to a silvery gray that echoes the colors of the landscape.

"Architectural expression of cottages is freer, and there is a greater variety and diversity of form," says Graham. "The focus has shifted outward, and people want to watch and feel like part of the change in seasons and skies."

The connection to nature continues inside Shift Cottage, where the duo chose pine and oak for the floors, as well as stacked stone for an inviting fireplace.

"It's a centering process of getting back to the basics, away from the intensity and trappings of urban life," says Graham.

Location, location, location

From the materials used in construction to the orientation of windows, contemporary cottages take their cues from their specific location.

And with large windows, concrete floors and raw finishes, Villa Boreale in Canada's boreal forest is about as close to nature as it gets.

Villa Boréale, Quebec, Canada, by CARGO Architects.

Deep in the woods, the vacation home is just a few hundred feet from a path where deer and black bears wander freely.

"Nature awakens all the senses," says Gagnon of Cargo Architecture. "The great Canadian boreal forest in particular, in the Charlevoix region, offers a raw experience."

To protect the surrounds, Gagnon made several sustainable choices, using locally sourced materials, cedar wood siding, recycled steel wall cladding and double insulation.

The Danish-inspired design emphasizes the landscape surrounding the house, with a large window in the living room that frames the view.

Meanwhile, residents might spot a moose while sipping an espresso in the morning, thanks to long vertical windows in the kitchen.

Leave no footprints

With a greater emphasis on enjoying and protecting nature, some owners are extra careful not to leave a trail of destruction. Forest Retreat, for example, barely even touches the ground.

Forest Retreat, Czech Republic, by Uhlik Architekti.

The 172-square-foot hideaway in Central Bohemia in Czech Republic rests on a giant boulder and two smaller stones, minimizing the impact on the land.

"We try to understand the surroundings and work with it. The site for Forest Retreat has its own unmistakable atmosphere," explains Petr Uhlík, principal architect of Uhlik Architekti

"The retreat feels like a shy and quiet visitor amongst the boulders."

JUST WATCHED The future of Danish design Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The future of Danish design 22:08

Built for a busy urbanite who wanted to escape the daily grind, Forest Retreat is made of locally sourced wood from fallen trees on the owner's property.

The far side of the residence is essentially one big window, making it feel as if guests are sleeping in nature.

"We chose the location and orientation of the retreat by watching the movements of the sun -- where the sun sets, where it rises," says Uhlík.

"That way, the view from the sleeping space frames the sunrise among the trees."