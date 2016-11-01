Story highlights New York entrepreneur kayaks to work from Hoboken, New Jersey to Manhattan

Commute takes 45 minutes and is "very peaceful," says Zach Schwitzky

(CNN) For many of us the morning commute can be a dreaded necessity, featuring gridlocked traffic and a troubling proximity to strangers.

But for Zach Schwitzky, it's a blissful escape from the nonstop hustle of New York city life. In fact, it's a moment he relishes each day, since the entrepreneur makes his trip into Manhattan via a rather unusual method -- by kayak.

JUST WATCHED Commute to work on a one-wheeled scooter Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Commute to work on a one-wheeled scooter 01:35

"There's not a lot of places in New York City where you can truly be by yourself and not hear anything, not feel there's people around," Schwitzky told CNN.

"The mornings are beautiful, especially at this time of year. If I leave early enough it's foggy and sort of looks like Gotham -- you've got the sun rising and the city appearing through the fog. It's the perfect way to start the day."

Practical solution

Read More