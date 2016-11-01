Canada's first family celebrates Halloween

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family embraced the spooky spirit of Halloween this year.

In images posted to the Prime Minister's official Twitter page, the Trudeaus are shown decked out in ornate disguises as the Prime Minister and his wife escorted their three children on an evening of trick-or-treating on the premises of the Prime Minister's official residence, Rideau Hall, in Ottawa.

A pilot and his little prince. pic.twitter.com/dTdLdU07OC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2016

Prime Minister Trudeau and his 2-year-old son Hadrien gave a nod to 1943 book The Little Prince with their disguises. The elder Trudeau embodied the pilot from the classic story and his young son, in his bright green outfit, played the part of the prince.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire, stepped out in a black gown, while the couple's two other children also represented the Halloween spirit. Their eldest son Xavier, 9, dressed as the Joker, and daughter Ella-Grace, 7, was disguised as a witch.

This isn't the first time the family pulled out all the stops on Halloween night.

