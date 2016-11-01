Story highlights Report into July violence in Juba finds serious shortcomings by UN mission

Report: "Overall lack of leadership, preparedness and integration" in response to violence

(CNN) UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has fired the commander of the peacekeeping force in South Sudan saying he is "deeply distressed" by the findings of a report on deadly violence in South Sudan's capital in July and the actions of the UN mission in the country.

The United Nations announced the dismissal of Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki, of Kenya, shortly after the report was released Tuesday.

The report assesses the response to an outbreak of clashes in Juba between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to rebel leader Riek Machar.

More than 70 people were killed in three days of fighting, the report said, and 182 buildings in the UN headquarters, which house more than 27,000 displaced people, were struck by bullets, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

The report said peacekeepers failed to respond to an attack on civilians at the Terrain compound, a private compound less than a mile from the UN compound. About 70 UN personnel, aid workers and local staff were inside when government soldiers forcibly entered the camp on July 11, the report said. It had been on lockdown for days.

