United States joins long list of mediators in Venezuela

Story highlights Meeting with opposition marks Maduro's first talks with his political foes in over two years

US diplomat joins representatives from other countries helping to mediate the talks

(CNN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro added a US diplomat to a long list of mediators trying to build rapport between the government and opposition parties, who are in a constitutional tug-of-war for the highest seat in the country.

US diplomat Thomas Shannon was welcomed by Maduro at the Miraflores Palace on Monday evening, according to a Venezuelan government press release.

US State Department spokesman John Kirby said Shannon was traveling "to encourage this dialogue process" in Venezuela. Kirby said Shannon was invited to visit the country after discussions Secretary of State John Kerry "had on the margins of the peace ceremony in Colombia with President Maduro."

"We are focused on trying to see an effective dialogue between and among Venezuelans across the political spectrum," Kirby said. "We believe that's a necessary step to finding remedies to the political and economic challenges that they're going through."

Before meeting with Shannon, the Venezuelan government met with the Democratic Unity Board, the political coalition that includes several opposition parties, to try to halt the vitriolic rhetoric expressed by both sides.

