Delhi chokes under blanket of smog after Diwali celebrations

(CNN)Delhi coughed and spluttered its way through the Monday morning commute after the capital became smothered in a dense, soupy smog.
Many blamed the large volumes of firecrackers and fireworks set off Sunday night to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, leaving less than desirable conditions for miserable commuters.
Residents of the Indian capital, angry about the higher-than-usual levels of smog the morning after Diwali celebrations, shared pictures of the soupy air on social media.
"That's how morning was for Delhi after Diwali," posted one commuter.
It's the "Diwali effect," said another.
A barely visible vehicle can be seen in one tweet that says, "Delhi morning after Diwali."
According to the World Health Organization, air pollution causes more than 3 million deaths a year and India is among the two most-polluted countries in the world. The Ministry for Science and Technology in India described the air quality after the festival celebrations in Delhi as "severe."