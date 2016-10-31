Breaking News

Delhi chokes under blanket of smog after Diwali celebrations

By Alison Daye, CNN

Updated 12:08 PM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Indian commuters drive through smog in New Delhi a day after the Diwali festival.
  • Diwali firework celebrations left a hangover of smog across Delhi
  • Angry residents shared pictures of the acrid smog on social media

(CNN)Delhi coughed and spluttered its way through the Monday morning commute after the capital became smothered in a dense, soupy smog.

Many blamed the large volumes of firecrackers and fireworks set off Sunday night to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, leaving less than desirable conditions for miserable commuters.
    Residents of the Indian capital, angry about the higher-than-usual levels of smog the morning after Diwali celebrations, shared pictures of the soupy air on social media.
    "That's how morning was for Delhi after Diwali," posted one commuter.
    It's the "Diwali effect," said another.
    A barely visible vehicle can be seen in one tweet that says, "Delhi morning after Diwali."

    According to the World Health Organization, air pollution causes more than 3 million deaths a year and India is among the two most-polluted countries in the world. The Ministry for Science and Technology in India described the air quality after the festival celebrations in Delhi as "severe."
    Sri Lankan Hindus pray during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on Saturday, October 29. Hindus around the globe are adorning their houses with lamps, sharing feasts and exchanging gifts to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For Hindus, light symbolizes the triumph of good over darkness, or knowledge over ignorance.
