Delhi chokes under blanket of smog after Diwali celebrations

Angry residents shared pictures of the acrid smog on social media

(CNN) New Delhi coughed and spluttered its way through the Monday morning commute after India's capital became smothered in a dense, soupy smog.

Many blamed the large volumes of firecrackers and fireworks set off Sunday night to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights , leaving less than desirable conditions for miserable commuters.

Residents of the city, angry about the higher-than-usual levels of smog the morning after Diwali celebrations, shared pictures of the soupy air on social media.

"That's how morning was for Delhi after Diwali," posted one commuter.

It's the "Diwali effect," said another.

#Diwali effect. Zero visibility at Mayur Vihar phase 1 pic.twitter.com/9UlzRtm6Dj — Ashutosh Sapru (@SapruAshutosh) October 31, 2016

