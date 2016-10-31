Breaking News

Why your Facebook friends are checking in at Standing Rock

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 4:52 PM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

What's up with the Dakota Access Pipeline?

    What's up with the Dakota Access Pipeline?

Story highlights

  • On Facebook, hundreds of thousands of people check in at Standing Rock
  • Some posts accuse police of tracking protesters online

(CNN)Protesters are using a new weapon in their push to block the Dakota Access Pipeline: Facebook.

By Monday, hundreds of thousands of people had checked in at Standing Rock Indian Reservation on the social networking site.
    But many of them weren't anywhere near the location where demonstrators have been picketing the controversial $3.7 billion pipeline.
    A post circulating on Facebook gave one possible explanation for the surge in activity, claiming that the mass check-ins were organized to prevent local law enforcement from tracking protesters on social media.
    The sheriff's department denied that accusation on Monday, calling it "absolutely false."
    Protest organizers could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Sparring on social media

    A court decision allowing construction of the oil pipeline across four states hasn't dampened demonstrators' furor over the project. The developer calls it an economic boon that will make the US less dependent on imported oil. But protesters -- including some members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe -- say it threatens the environment and will destroy Native American burial sites, prayer sites and artifacts.
    The Standing Rock Sioux reservation straddles the border between North Dakota and South Dakota, and the projected path of the pipeline is near the reservation's northeast corner.
    An advocacy group that supports the pipeline has argued that the project does not cross into the tribe's reservation. The Midwest Alliance for Infrastructure Now also said 100% of the affected landowners in North Dakota, where part of the tribe lives, voluntarily signed easements to allow for construction.
    Authorities and demonstrators have accused each other of using aggressive tactics during the protests, which boiled over last week when authorities clashed with protesters and arrested more than 140 people.
    Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts," the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said.
    Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts," the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said.
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline were evicted from private property a day earlier.
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline were evicted from private property a day earlier.
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27.
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27.
    An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27.
    An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27.
    On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction.
    On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction.
    A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
    A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
    JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site.
    JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site.
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites.
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites.
    People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region.
    People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region.
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline's developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world.
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline's developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world.
    Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites.
    Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites.
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn't support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy.
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn't support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy.
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline "threatens the tribe's environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe."
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline "threatens the tribe's environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe."
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3.
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3.
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    And both sides have used social media to make their case.

    Showing solidarity

    By Monday afternoon, more than 600,000 people had checked in at Standing Rock, according to Facebook.
    Some shared messages expressing solidarity with the protesters.
    Others copied and pasted a post criticizing "corporate enterprises that have deceived this country and stolen our freedom in exchange of profits and materialistic want."
    CNN's Holly Yan and Selena Larson contributed to this report.