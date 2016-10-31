Oklahoma fugitive Michael Vance killed in shootout with police

Story highlights Vance had been on the run since October 23

He boasted about his alleged crimes on Facebook

(CNN) Michael Dale Vance, Jr., the Oklahoma fugitive who authorities said shot two officers and killed two relatives a week ago, died in a shootout Sunday night, according to the FBI Special Agent Terry Weber.

One officer was shot during the pursuit, according to Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

Details of the shootout were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, Booth said Vance, 38, of Chandler, Oklahoma, had likely been spotted but fled from his hiding spot and camp site just north of Hammon. A perimeter was immediately setup at all north entrances to Ellis County and Dewey County. Vance fled in his car but was believed to have been contained within the perimeter, according to Booth.

Manhunt

