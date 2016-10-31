Oklahoma fugitive Michael Vance killed in shootout with police

Story highlights Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander was injured in a shootout with Vance

Vance had been on the run since October 23

(CNN) The week-long manhunt for Oklahoma fugitive Michael Dale Vance Jr. ended Sunday night when he died in a shootout with authorities, FBI Special Agent Terry Weber said.

Vance, who was accused of killing two relatives and shooting two officers on October 23, was killed in Dewey County, Oklahoma, after exchanging gunfire with authorities and leading them on a pursuit, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Dave Turk told CNN.

Oklahoma authorities killed fugitive Michael Dale Vance Jr. in a shootout in Dewey County.

Earlier on Sunday, Vance, 38, of Chandler, Oklahoma, managed to elude authorities after he left his campsite just north of Hammon and fled in his car.

But around 9:30 p.m., Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander pulled over a vehicle that Vance was traveling in, and gunfire was exchanged, authorities said.

Sander, who was shot in the left forearm and shoulder, was in surgery early Monday, according to Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth.

Read More