Story highlights Dominique Heaggan-Brown is fired after a man claims the officer sexually assaulted him

The officer has been charged with sexual assault, prostitution and capturing an intimate representation

(CNN) The Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot Sylville Smith was fired by the Milwaukee Police Department on Monday.

The decision to fire Dominique Heaggan-Brown had nothing to do with Smith's shooting , which sparked unrest in parts of the city.

It stems from allegations of sexual assault against the officer that came to light after the fatal shooting.

An internal police investigation found Heaggan-Brown to be in violation of departmental policies, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

"Department members shall not behave in such a way that a reasonable person would expect that discredit could be brought upon the department, or that it would create the appearance of impropriety or corruptive behavior," the department said.

Read More