Breaking News

Video could be key as ex-cop goes on trial in Walter Scott killing

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 7:58 AM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

north charleston michael slager indicted murder sot_00000820
north charleston michael slager indicted murder sot_00000820

    JUST WATCHED

    2015: Former North Charletson cop indicted for murder

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

2015: Former North Charletson cop indicted for murder 01:10

Story highlights

  • Jury selection is set to begin Monday in trial of former police officer Michael Slager
  • He's accused in the 2015 killing of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina

(CNN)It took seconds for Michael Slager to fire the shots that ended Walter Scott's life in a field behind a pawn shop in North Charleston, South Carolina.

It took days for video of the shooting to emerge, drawing national attention to the case.
    And it has taken more than 18 months for the ex-police officer's trial on a murder charge to start.
    With jury selection scheduled to begin Monday, here's a quick refresher on the case:

    A video showed the shooting

    Read More
    Slager killed Scott after pulling him over for a broken brake light on April 4, 2015. But it wasn't until days later that the public learned about the case when The New York Times published footage of the shooting.
    Video shows cop shoot unarmed man in the back (2015)
    Video shows cop shoot unarmed man in the back (2015)

      JUST WATCHED

      Video shows cop shoot unarmed man in the back (2015)

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Video shows cop shoot unarmed man in the back (2015) 03:04
    The cell phone video, recorded by a bystander, shows Scott running away, his back turned. The officer raises his gun and fires eight times. Scott falls to the ground. Motionless and face down in the grass, the officer handcuffs him as someone yells, "Put your hands behind your back!"
    The graphic video sparked outrage and reignited a national conversation about race and policing. Scott was black; Slager is white.

    It sparked protests and vigils

    For weeks after the shooting, mourners stopped by the empty lot where it happened to pay their respects.
    Activists in the community said it wasn't the first time they'd spoken out about police brutality. But the cell phone video, they said, was a game changer that forced authorities to acknowledge their concerns.
    Joe Gilliard looks over a fence April 9, 2015, at the spot where Walter Scott was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The officer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/us/south-carolina-michael-slager/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael Slager&lt;/a&gt;, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/us/south-carolina-who-was-walter-scott/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Scott&lt;/a&gt;, an unarmed 50-year-old. Video captured by a bystander showed Slager shooting Scott as he ran away.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Joe Gilliard looks over a fence April 9, 2015, at the spot where Walter Scott was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The officer, Michael Slager, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Scott, an unarmed 50-year-old. Video captured by a bystander showed Slager shooting Scott as he ran away.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Chasyn Carter, right, embraces Candice Ancrum during a candlelight vigil outside North Charleston&#39;s City Hall on Wednesday, April 8.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Chasyn Carter, right, embraces Candice Ancrum during a candlelight vigil outside North Charleston's City Hall on Wednesday, April 8.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon holds a candle as he joins the City Hall protest on April 8.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon holds a candle as he joins the City Hall protest on April 8.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Darrell Mikell, Aaron Moses, Justin Lewis and Quin Dalton stand April 8 near the site where Scott was shot and killed. The person in the background is unidentified.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Darrell Mikell, Aaron Moses, Justin Lewis and Quin Dalton stand April 8 near the site where Scott was shot and killed. The person in the background is unidentified.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Protesters interrupt a press conference with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey on April 8.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Protesters interrupt a press conference with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey on April 8.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    People protest Scott&#39;s shooting as they rally outside North Charleston&#39;s City Hall on April 8.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    People protest Scott's shooting as they rally outside North Charleston's City Hall on April 8.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Some of those rallying outside North Charleston&#39;s City Hall held signs and wore shirts that said &quot;Black lives matter.&quot; Scott was black. Slager is white.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Some of those rallying outside North Charleston's City Hall held signs and wore shirts that said "Black lives matter." Scott was black. Slager is white.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Scott&#39;s cousin Barbara, right, and her mother, Evaliana Smalls, lay flowers at the lot where the shooting took place.
    Photos: Reactions to Walter Scott shooting
    Scott's cousin Barbara, right, and her mother, Evaliana Smalls, lay flowers at the lot where the shooting took place.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    01 walter scott reax 041001 scott reax 040902 scott reax 0409RESTRICTED 03 scott reax 040904 scott reax 040901 Walter Scott protests 040804 Walter Scott reactions 040806 Walter Scott reactions 0408

    Soon Slager was behind bars ...

    Slager was arrested after the shooting. A grand jury indicted him on a murder charge in June 2015. If he's convicted, he could face 30 years to life in prison.
    Michael Slager has been under house arrest since his release from jail on bond in January.
    Michael Slager has been under house arrest since his release from jail on bond in January.
    He was released from jail on bond in January and placed on house arrest.

    ... and out of a job

    City officials swiftly announced that Slager had been fired.
    "I have watched the video, and I was sickened by what I saw," North Charleston police Chief Eddie Driggers said at the time.
    Police chief: Shooting video &#39;sickened&#39; me
    bts presser north charleston protesters_00010901

      JUST WATCHED

      Police chief: Shooting video 'sickened' me

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police chief: Shooting video 'sickened' me 02:44

    Slager's attorneys want to move the trial

    Charging the police: By the numbers
    Charging the police: By the numbers
    Slager's defense has said he's eager for the trial to get started so he can tell his side of the story -- but the lawyers don't want him to do it in the county where the shooting happened.
    The former officer's defense team argues that there's a "toxic stew of half-truths, misperceptions and false narratives" surrounding the case in North Charleston, where city officials settled a civil suit with Scott's family for $6.5 million and where the video has been widely seen.
    But so far, the trial is staying put. It's set to take place in a county courthouse in the neighboring city of Charleston.

    You can bet the video will come up in court

    The video is far from the only evidence in the case, but there's no doubt it will play a major role in the trial.
    The defense argues it doesn't clearly depict the lead-up to the shooting -- key moments that they say show Slager was acting in self-defense after Scott tried to grab his Taser. Slager used his Taser on Scott, then the two got into a scuffle, they contend. "The video of the fight is blurry and indistinct, while the video of the shooting itself is clear. As a result, the video is rarely if ever, shown in its entirety," the defense said in a recent motion obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC-TV in Charleston.
    Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has argued it's not just what the video shows of the shooting that's troubling. She says it also shows that Slager -- a veteran emergency medical technician officer -- "put handcuffs on a dying or dead Walter Scott" rather than trying to render aid.
    Attorneys for Scott's family have argued the video shows Slager trying to plant evidence at the scene, moving a Taser closer to Scott's body.
    Did officer plant evidence in Walter Scott shooting?
    Did officer plant evidence in Walter Scott shooting?

      JUST WATCHED

      Did officer plant evidence in Walter Scott shooting?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Did officer plant evidence in Walter Scott shooting? 02:22

    Soon this won't be Charleston's only high-profile trial

    Accused Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is set to go on trial November 7 at the federal courthouse across the street.
    In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing June 19, 2015, in South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing June 19, 2015, in South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old charged with murdering nine people in a church shooting on Wednesday, June 17, is escorted by police in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 18.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old charged with murdering nine people in a church shooting on Wednesday, June 17, is escorted by police in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 18.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Law enforcement officers in Charleston, South Carolina, stand guard near the scene of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Law enforcement officers in Charleston, South Carolina, stand guard near the scene of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    A police officer directs a police vehicle in front of the church on June 18.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    A police officer directs a police vehicle in front of the church on June 18.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Two law enforcement officials said Roof confessed. Roof said he wanted to start a race war, one of the officials said.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Two law enforcement officials said Roof confessed. Roof said he wanted to start a race war, one of the officials said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Police in Charleston close off a section of Calhoun Street early on June 18, after the shooting. The steeple of the church is visible in the background.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Police in Charleston close off a section of Calhoun Street early on June 18, after the shooting. The steeple of the church is visible in the background.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Charleston police officers search for the shooting suspect outside the church on Wednesday, June 17.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Charleston police officers search for the shooting suspect outside the church on Wednesday, June 17.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    People in Charleston pray following the shooting on June 17.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    People in Charleston pray following the shooting on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    A woman joins a prayer circle on June 17.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    A woman joins a prayer circle on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    A man kneels across the street from where police gathered outside the church on June 17.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    A man kneels across the street from where police gathered outside the church on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Police gather at the scene of the shooting on June 17. The church was formed in 1816.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Police gather at the scene of the shooting on June 17. The church was formed in 1816.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    People pray in a hotel parking lot across the street from the scene of the shooting on June 17. Every Wednesday evening, the church holds a Bible study in its basement.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    People pray in a hotel parking lot across the street from the scene of the shooting on June 17. Every Wednesday evening, the church holds a Bible study in its basement.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    An armed police officer moves up Calhoun Street on June 17.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    An armed police officer moves up Calhoun Street on June 17.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    People gather after the shooting.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    People gather after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Police stand outside the church.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Police stand outside the church.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Police close off a section of Calhoun Street near the scene of the shooting.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Police close off a section of Calhoun Street near the scene of the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Police in Charleston released this security-camera image that they say shows Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    Photos: Charleston church shooting
    Police in Charleston released this security-camera image that they say shows Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    Video detention center coutroom Charleston shooter 01 charleston 061901 charleston shooting 061802 charleston shooting 0618MUG SHOT Dylann Storm Roof11 charleston shooting 061703 charleston shooting 081811 charleston shooting 061709 charleston shooting 061704 charleston shooting 061701 Charleston shooting 061703 charleston shooting 0617 05 charleston shooting 061706 charleston shooting 061702 charleston shooting 061710 charleston shooting 0617charleston surveillance suspect
    Police told reporters this month they're stepping up security in preparation for the high-profile cases.
    "This is going to be a very delicate and important time for the city," Charleston police Chief Greg Mullen said. "There's going be a lot of emotion and a lot of activity around the courthouses."