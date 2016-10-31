Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Happy Halloween. Here's what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Campaign 2016
If you aren't caught up on the bombshell reigniting of the Clinton email scandal, here's a primer. It's a tad too convoluted to sum up in a few lines. Just know, it's now the Democrats who're playing defense, going after the man who lit the fuse: FBI Director James Comey. The GOP says this is more evidence Hillary Clinton is too corrupt to be president.
2. Italy earthquakes
Yet, another quake rocked central Italy over the weekend, injuring 20. That's the fourth major earthquake there in three months, and the strongest in 30 years. Yes, all of them are connected because central Italy has a number of fault lines directly underneath it. Meaning: We'll probably see more quakes.
3. Michael Vance
The weeklong manhunt for Michael Dale Vance Jr. is over, after not one but two shootouts with police. Vance's death ends a violent spree in which the man charged with child sex abuse killed two relatives, injured two cops, shot another woman AND boasted about his crimes on Facebook.
4. Inmate protests
Inmates across the country are on strike. As many as 50,000 of them. Prison doesn't have to be luxurious but it's not supposed to be dangerous or dehumanizing. And the inmates want an end to, what they say, is a form of legalized slavery.
5. Turkey unrest
The attempted coup in Turkey was almost four months ago, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan isn't done going after anyone he thinks is connected to Fethullah Gulen. (He's the US-based cleric Erdogan says masterminded the coup.) This morning, Turkey arrested 13 journalists. Over the weekend, it fired more than TEN THOUSAND public servants.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Costume conundrum
Before you head out in that costume of yours tonight, you might want to consider this handy guide.
Put the knife down
Think you're pretty good at carving? Look at these NASA engineers' pumpkins and just give up already.
Super babies
Seriously, is there anything cuter than newborn babies, in the intensive care unit, sporting superhero Halloween costumes? Nope.
A healthy fear
Go ahead, head to the haunted house or watch that scary movie tonight. Getting the crap scared out of you is actually good for you.
Tips or treats?
Here's how to avoid an unhealthy Halloween. First tip: Make sure you eat before you trick or treat.
AND FINALLY ...
Pumpkin splat
Can a pumpkin protect an iPhone dropped from 100 feet above? It's Halloween, so no better day to find out.