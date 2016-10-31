Bridgegate jury begins deliberating

(CNN) The politically charged criminal case known as Bridgegate went to the jury on Monday.

The federal jurors, who heard more than a month of testimony, deliberated until 3:30 p.m. and then went home for the day. They're scheduled to come back Tuesday morning.

Bridget Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, former Port Authority deputy executive director, are charged with nine criminal counts, including conspiracy and fraud, related to their alleged involvement in the September 2013 lane closures on the Fort Lee side of the George Washington Bridge.

Federal prosecutions say the traffic-snarling lane closures were a political plot designed to hurt the Fort Lee mayor, who did not support Christie's re-election bid.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni.

