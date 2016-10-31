Story highlights
(CNN)Are these the most famous trousers in sport?
The riding breeches worn by Michelle Payne during last year's historic Melbourne Cup victory have been acquired at auction by the National Museum of Australia.
At the fundraising event for injured jockeys held by the National Jockeys Trust, the breeches sold for a reported $40,000AUS ($30,400USD) and are framed alongside a set of Prince of Penzance -- the horse Payne rode to victory -- jockey colors.
"Michelle Payne made history and won hearts across the country when she became the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015 and we are delighted to acquire her riding breeches from that day, to enable us to share this uplifting story with the nation," said Dr. Mathew Trinca, National Museum director.
The breeches will be added to the museum's Melbourne Cup collection, which includes Phar Lap's heart -- a champion thoroughbred racehorse which died in 1932 -- and the oldest intact Melbourne Cup, dating back to 1866.
In her now famous post-race interview, Payne told those who didn't believe in her in a chauvinistic sport to "get stuffed."
"They think women aren't strong enough but we just beat the world," she said.
Coincidentally, Prince of Penzance colors of purple, white and green are the same as those worn by the Suffragettes as they campaigned for a woman's right to vote in England 19th and 20th century.
Payne donated the breeches to the National Jockeys Trust, an organization close to her heart after suffering several serious falls throughout her career, including one life-threatening one in May this year.