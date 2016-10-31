Story highlights Payne's breeches to go on display

National Museum of Australia adds it to Melbourne Cup collection

(CNN) Are these the most famous trousers in sport?

The riding breeches worn by Michelle Payne during last year's historic Melbourne Cup victory have been acquired at auction by the National Museum of Australia.

At the fundraising event for injured jockeys held by the National Jockeys Trust, the breeches sold for a reported $40,000AUS ($30,400USD) and are framed alongside a set of Prince of Penzance -- the horse Payne rode to victory -- jockey colors.

"Michelle Payne made history and won hearts across the country when she became the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015 and we are delighted to acquire her riding breeches from that day, to enable us to share this uplifting story with the nation," said Dr. Mathew Trinca, National Museum director.

Read More