Breaking News

Michelle Payne: Breeches from historic Melbourne Cup win go on display

Updated 7:34 AM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michelle Payne rocked the world of racing by becoming the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Michelle Payne rocked the world of racing by becoming the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.

Hide Caption
1 of 20
The Melbourne Cup is known as the &quot;race that stops a nation&quot; such is the interest in the event. It&#39;s not just the cup that stops Australia -- it&#39;s high stakes in the fashion world too.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
The Melbourne Cup is known as the "race that stops a nation" such is the interest in the event. It's not just the cup that stops Australia -- it's high stakes in the fashion world too.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Of course, hats aren&#39;t just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Of course, hats aren't just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne&#39;s landmark win.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne's landmark win.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Crowds gather in Sydney&#39;s Martin Place -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/12/15/world/asia/australia-sydney-hostage-situation/&quot;&gt;where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014&lt;/a&gt; -- to watch the race.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Crowds gather in Sydney's Martin Place -- where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014 -- to watch the race.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
At the end of a long hard day&#39;s horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
At the end of a long hard day's horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
With all eyes glued on events at Flemington, there wasn&#39;t a soul to be seen studying at the Australian National University&#39;s Law Library in Canberra.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
With all eyes glued on events at Flemington, there wasn't a soul to be seen studying at the Australian National University's Law Library in Canberra.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
payne teasemelbourne cup 11melbourne cup parademelbourne cup finchmelbourne cup hewittmelbourne cup 06melbourne cup 01melbourne cup payne race 7melbourne cup payne celebratesmelbourne cup michelle paynepayne 1melbourne cup michelle payne brothermelbourne djmelbourne cup craig davidmelbourne cup singer nathanielmelbourne cup flemingtonFlemington oliviamelbourne cup martin placemelbourne cup seagullsmelbourne cup library

Story highlights

  • Payne's breeches to go on display
  • National Museum of Australia adds it to Melbourne Cup collection

(CNN)Are these the most famous trousers in sport?

The riding breeches worn by Michelle Payne during last year's historic Melbourne Cup victory have been acquired at auction by the National Museum of Australia.
    At the fundraising event for injured jockeys held by the National Jockeys Trust, the breeches sold for a reported $40,000AUS ($30,400USD) and are framed alongside a set of Prince of Penzance -- the horse Payne rode to victory -- jockey colors.
    Read: Melbourne Cup 2016 preview
    "Michelle Payne made history and won hearts across the country when she became the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015 and we are delighted to acquire her riding breeches from that day, to enable us to share this uplifting story with the nation," said Dr. Mathew Trinca, National Museum director.
    Read More
    The breeches will be added to the museum's Melbourne Cup collection, which includes Phar Lap's heart -- a champion thoroughbred racehorse which died in 1932 -- and the oldest intact Melbourne Cup, dating back to 1866.
    Read: Michelle Payne grateful for horror fall
    In her now famous post-race interview, Payne told those who didn't believe in her in a chauvinistic sport to "get stuffed."
    "They think women aren't strong enough but we just beat the world," she said.
    Coincidentally, Prince of Penzance colors of purple, white and green are the same as those worn by the Suffragettes as they campaigned for a woman's right to vote in England 19th and 20th century.
    Payne donated the breeches to the National Jockeys Trust, an organization close to her heart after suffering several serious falls throughout her career, including one life-threatening one in May this year.