Melbourne Cup: Almandin delivers second win for jockey Kerrin McEvoy

Story highlights Tight finish in what was considered a wide open race

24 horses raced for a top price of $2.75 million

(CNN) Almandin has narrowly defeated Heartbreak City to win the 2016 Melbourne Cup.

It's the second Cup win for jockey Kerrin McEvoy who rode Brew to victory 16 years ago in the 2000 race.

"I'm very lucky privileged to have won a second cup and great to do it in the colors for Mr Williams and his family," McEvoy said moments after the race, referencing Lloyd Williams, who now holds the record with five Cup winners.

Congratulations @KPMcEvoy! A brilliant ride aboard Almandin gives him a second #EmiratesMelbourneCup. pic.twitter.com/XWkUxLwcHC — FlemingtonRacecourse (@FlemingtonVRC) November 1, 2016

The Melbourne Cup is Australia's richest and most famous race. For a few minutes on the first Tuesday of every November, the nation is transfixed as a field of international and local talent compete for the A$3.6 million (US$2.75 million) prize.

The last moments of the two mile (3,200 meter) race ratcheted up the tension as Almandin and Heartbreak City engaged in a sprint along the final 300 meters.

Almandin proudly poses for media as the winner of the 2016 #EmiratesMelbourneCup. pic.twitter.com/2zlXDwuk7P — FlemingtonRacecourse (@FlemingtonVRC) November 1, 2016