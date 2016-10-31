Melbourne Cup: Australia to stop for country's richest horse race

Story highlights Melbourne Cup held on first Tuesday of November

24 horses will race for a top price of $2.75 million

Almandin has narrowly defeated Heartbreak City to win the 2016 Melbourne Cup.

It's the second Cup win for jockey Kerrin McEvoy who rode Brew to victory 16 years ago in the 2000 race.

Millions of Australians will be transfixed Tuesday as they stop to watch the Melbourne Cup, the country's richest and most anticipated horse race.