Melbourne Cup: Australia to stop for country's richest horse race

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Updated 12:14 AM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

Australia's golden horse racing heritage
Australia's golden horse racing heritage

    Australia's golden horse racing heritage

  Melbourne Cup held on first Tuesday of November
  24 horses will race for a top price of $2.75 million

(CNN)[Breaking news update at 12:11 am ET ]

Almandin has narrowly defeated Heartbreak City to win the 2016 Melbourne Cup.
    It's the second Cup win for jockey Kerrin McEvoy who rode Brew to victory 16 years ago in the 2000 race.
    [Previous story, published at 11:10 pm ET ]
    Millions of Australians will be transfixed Tuesday as they stop to watch the Melbourne Cup, the country's richest and most anticipated horse race.
    Twenty-four horses will bolt out of the gates at 3 p.m. local time, while punters cheer, cringe and hold their breath over the two-mile stretch at Flemington Racecourse.
    Last year, jockey Michelle Payne made history as the first woman to win the race on 100-1 outsider Prince of Penzance.
    This year, there's one female contender, 22-year-old Katelyn Mallyon on six-year-old Irish gelding Assign.
    When Payne won she lambasted the "chauvinists" in the racing world who didn't believe a woman could do it. "Get stuffed," she famously said in post-match interviews.
    "It's a very male-dominated sport and people think we're not strong enough and all the rest of it blah, blah, blah," Payne said.
    Michelle Payne rocked the world of racing by becoming the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.

    The Melbourne Cup is known as the "race that stops a nation" such is the interest in the event. It's not just the cup that stops Australia -- it's high stakes in the fashion world too.
    The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.
    The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.
    Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.
    Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.
    The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.
    The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.
    Of course, hats aren&#39;t just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
    Of course, hats aren't just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
    There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.
    There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.
    Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.
    Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.
    Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize. &lt;br /&gt;
    Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize.
    Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.
    Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.
    Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.
    Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.
    Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.
    Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.
    DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.
    DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.
    Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.
    Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.
    Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.
    Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.
    There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne&#39;s landmark win.
    There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne's landmark win.
    Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.
    Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.
    Crowds gather in Sydney&#39;s Martin Place -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/12/15/world/asia/australia-sydney-hostage-situation/&quot;&gt;where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014&lt;/a&gt; -- to watch the race.
    Crowds gather in Sydney's Martin Place -- where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014 -- to watch the race.
    At the end of a long hard day&#39;s horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.
    At the end of a long hard day's horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.
    With all eyes glued on events at Flemington, there wasn&#39;t a soul to be seen studying at the Australian National University&#39;s Law Library in Canberra.
    With all eyes glued on events at Flemington, there wasn't a soul to be seen studying at the Australian National University's Law Library in Canberra.
    The riding breeches Payne wore to win the race have since been sold to the National Museum of Australia for a reported A$40,000 (US$30,400).
    This year's field is considered wide open, with the best odds on British geldings Hartnell and Oceanographer and Australian mare Jameka.
    For the first time, the event will be livestreamed on Twitter.
    The Melbourne Cup was first run in 1861 and is held on the first Tuesday of November during the Spring Carnival at Flemington Park.
    The four-day carnival attracts more than 310,000 fans to Flemington. The day of the Melbourne Cup is a public holiday in the state of Victoria so residents can watch the race.
    Every year, the race attracts calls for an end to animal cruelty amid claims the horses are being pushed ever harder to win the title, and with it a first prize of A$3.6 million (US$2.75 million).